ITA vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10, Match 1

Italy will take on Germany in the first match of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday (September 27).

Neither Italy nor Germany are playing full-strength squads in the competition. They will be taking part in the first match of Group C of the European Cricket Championship. Italy and Germany have been given full-member status by the ICC in the T20I format but they are yet to achieve distinction at the highest level.

ITA vs GER Probable Playing 11 Today

ITA XI

Baljit Singh (c), Nisar Ahmed (wk), Damith Kosala, Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmad, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Waas.

GER XI

Rohit Singh (c), Husnain Kabeer (wk), Yasub Muhammad, Shoaib Azam Khan, Nasrullah, Zadran, Shahir Malikzai, Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei, Mahela Daub, Saied Sajad-Sadat, Finn Sadarangani, Sreekesh Srinivas.

Match Details

Match: ITA vs GER, ECC T10 2021, Match 1.

Date and Time: 24th September, 2021, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval surface is a batting paradise and batters will enjoy their time at the crease once they’re accustomed to the conditions. Spinners will have to stick to tight lengths in order to avoid getting hammered. High scores have been common at this venue.

Today’s ITA vs GER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than N Ahmed in the competition. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers also makes him a convincing choice for your Fantasy Side.

Batters

S Azam-Khan is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him.

All-rounders

All-rounders are especially crucial in the T10 format and A Sharif has been at the top of his game recently. Not having him as your ITA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Side multiplier choice would be a big mistake.

F Sadarangani is another great all-round choice who bowls right-arm medium pace. He can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

Bowlers

S Srinivas’ right-arm medium pace could prove to be hard to deal with. He’s in excellent form as well

Top 5 best players to pick in ITA vs GER Dream11 prediction team

A Sahrif (ITA)

F Sadarangani (GER)

S Azam-Khan (GER)

R Paul (ITA)

J Singh (ITA)

Important stats for ITA vs GER Dream11 prediction team

S Singh: 228 runs in ECS Bologna 2021

J Wass: 128 runs and 10 wickets in ECS Brescia 2021

R Singh: 435 runs in 20 ECS matches

ITA vs GER Dream11 Prediction Today

ITA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ahmed, J Singh, S Singh, S Azam-Khan, A Sharif, R Paul, F Sadarangani, R Singh, S Srinivas, J Wass, J Singh.

Captain: A Sharif | Vice-Captain: F Sadarangani.

ITA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ahmed, J Singh, S Singh, S Azam-Khan, A Sharif, R Paul, F Sadarangani, S Sajad-Sadat, S Srinivas, J Wass, J Singh.

Captain: S Azam Khan | Vice-Captain: R Paul.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra