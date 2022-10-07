ITA vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Final

Italy (ITA) will square off against Germany (GER) in the final of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday, October 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ITA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Italy were the best team in Group D. They won seven out of their eight matches and qualified directly for the final after defeating Norway by three wickets in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Germany finished fourth in Group D after winning just two out of their eight matches. They somehow managed to qualify for the knockouts with four points. However, the Germans defeated Switzerland and Norway in back-to-back games to book a place in the final.

ITA vs GER Match Details, European Cricket Championship 2022

The final of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on October 7 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ITA vs GER, European Cricket Championship 2022, Final

Date and Time: 7th October, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ITA vs GER Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval could assist the batters, who will be encouraged by the shorter boundaries on offer. However, the pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 113.67

Average second-innings score: 98

ITA vs GER Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Italy: W-W-W-W-W

Germany: W-W-L-L-L

ITA vs GER probable playing 11s for today’s match

Italy injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Italy Probable Playing 11

Pidusha Fernando, Umar Gujjar, Roshan Silva, Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif(C), Ahmed Anik, Sujith Rillagodage, Zain Naqvi, Hasan Ali-I, Baljit Singh.

Germany injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Germany Probable Playing 11

VB Chikkannaiah, Shoaib Azam Khan, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Aritharan vaseekaran, Rohit Singh, Asad Mohammad, Ahmadshah Shirzad, Husnain Kabeer, Walter Behr(C), Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Sreekesh Srinivas.

ITA vs GER Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Kabeer (10 matches, 64 runs, Strike Rate: 120.75)

A Raza is a great wicketkeeper choice for your ITA vs GER Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 443 runs at a strike rate of 205.

Top Batter pick

B Singh (9 matches, 155 runs, Strike Rate: 227.94)

B Singh has been in top form with the bat. He has amassed 155 runs at a strike rate of over 227 and an average of 25.83. He also has four wickets to his name.

Top All-rounder pick

A Sharif (8 matches, 162 runs and 3 wickets)

A Sharif is the second-highest scorer for Italy in the competition with 162 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 197.56. Sharif has also taken three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

A Mohammad (9 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 10.08)

A Mohammad is the leading wicket-taker for Germany in the tournament, having scalped 12 wickets at an average of 10.08 and an economy rate of 8.64.

ITA vs GER match captain and vice-captain choices

C Kalugamage

C Kalugamage has scored 63 runs at a strike rate of 161.53. He has been great on the bowling front as well, taking 13 wickets. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your ITA vs GER Dream11 fantasy team.

S Azam Khan

S Khan has amassed 119 runs in 10 matches for Germany at a strike rate of over 208. He has also taken six wickets at an average of 18.16.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ITA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points C Kalugamage 63 runs and 13 wickets 577 points S Azam Khan 119 runs and 6 wickets 480 points B Singh 155 runs and 4 wickets 441 points J Singh 10 wickets 436 points S Abbas 12 wickets 424 points

ITA vs GER match expert tips

S Kalugamage has plenty of experience and could end up being the X-factor in your ITA vs GER Dream11 fantasy team.

ITA vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

ITA vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: H Kabeer

Batters: S Azam Khan (vc), B Singh, R Singh Sandhu

All-rounders: C Kalugamage (c), A Sharif, W Behr

Bowlers: A Mohammad, J Singh, S Abbas, A Shirzad

ITA vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

ITA vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Kabeer

Batters: S Azam Khan, B Singh (c), R Singh Sandhu, U Gujjar

All-rounders: C Kalugamage, A Sharif

Bowlers: A Mohammad (vc), J Singh, S Abbas, A Shirzad

