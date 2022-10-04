ITA vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report - European Cricket Championship, Group D, Match 7

Italy will take on Germany in the seventh game of the Dream11 European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval, Cartama in Spain on Tuesday (October 4). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs GER Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Italy are second in the group D points table, winning one of their two games. They lost their last match against Norway by 11 runs. Meanwhile, Germany have also won one of their two games and are fourth in the standings. They lost their last game against Switzerland by 32 runs.

ITA vs GER Match Details

The seventh game of the European Cricket Championship will be played on October 4 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama at 5:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: ITA vs GER, European Cricket Championship, Group D, Match 7

Date and Time: October 4, 2022; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: The Cartama Oval, Cartama

ITA vs GER Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. However, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. The spinners, meanwhile, will have to bowl tight lines to curb the run rate. Four of the five games heres have been won by the team batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 90

Average second innings score: 80

ITA vs GER Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Italy: L-W

Germany: L-W

ITA vs GER probable playing XIs for today’s match

ITA Injury/Team News

No major injury update

ITA Probable Playing XI

Sujith Rillagodage (wk), Umar Gujjar, Jagmeet Singh, Roshan Silva, Hasan Ali-I, Zain Naqvi, Baljit Singh, Sikander Abbas, Rajmani Singh, Pidusha Fernando, Bashar Khan-I

GER Injury/Team News

No major injury update

GER Probable Playing XI

Abdul Stanikzai, Asad Mohammad, Ashed Safi, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Nooruddin Mujadady, Rohit Singh, Shoaib Khan, Sreekesh Srinivas, Vedant Shetye, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Walter Behr

ITA vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Husnain Kabeer (2 matches, 23 runs, Strike Rate: 135.29)

Kabeer has scored 23 runs at a strike rate of 135.29 in two games. He's an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter pick

Abdul Stanikzai (2 matches, 16 runs, Strike Rate: 145.45)

He has been in decent form with the bat in the tournament and is a valuable contributor in batting. He has scored 16 runs at a strike rate of 145.45 in two games, though.

Top All-rounder pick

Amir Sharif (2 matches, 29 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 161.11 and Economy Rate: 13.00)

Sharif has scored 29 runs and scalped one wicket in two games. His ability to contribute points with both bat and ball makes him a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Asad Mohammad (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.33)

Mohammad could be a key player for Germany with the ball, taking four wickets in two games.

ITA vs GER match captain and vice-captain choices

Amir Sharif

Sharif is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 29 runs in two games at a strike rate of 161.11 and has also scalped a wicket.

Walter Behr

Behr is a capable all-rounder who can take bowlers on from the first ball. He has scored 12 runs and picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in two games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for ITA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Walter Behr 5 wickets and 12 runs in 2 matches Crishan Kalugamage 47 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches Asad Mohammad 4 wickets in 2 matches Jagmeet Singh 3 wickets in 2 matches Pidusha Fernando 60 runs in 2 matches

ITA vs GER Match Expert Tips

Walter Behr could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

ITA vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Head-to- Head League

ITA vs GER Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

ITA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Husnain Kabeer

Batters: Abdul Stanikzai, Baljit Singh, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah

All-rounders: Jagmeet Singh, Walter Behr, Amir Sharif, Crishan Kalugamage

Bowlers: Asad Mohammad, Pidusha Fernando, Hasan Ali-I

ITA vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Grand League

ITA vs GER Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

ITA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Husnain Kabeer

Batters: Abdul Stanikzai, Baljit Singh, Shoaib Azam Khan

All-rounders: Jagmeet Singh, Walter Behr, Amir Sharif, Crishan Kalugamage

Bowlers: Hasan Ali-I, Asad Mohammad, Sreekesh Srinivas

