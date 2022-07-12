ITA vs GRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Match 1

Italy will take on Greece in the first match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Tuesday, July 12.

Both countries have exciting squads with a proper balance of youth and experience. This could prove to be a cracker of a contest as Italy and Greece will both look to begin their campaign with a win.

ITA vs GRE Probable Playing 11 Today

ITA XI

Manpreet Singh, Joy Perera, Gian Meade, Marcus Campopiano, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Crishan Kalugamage, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed.

GRE XI

Spiros Bogdos, Anastasios-Tasos Manousis, Amarpreet Mehmi, Peter Magafas, Christodoulos Bogdanos, Aslam Mohammad, Geremy Fatouros, Ari Karvelas, Alex Karvelas, Ali Muaaz, Thomas Zotos.

Match Details

Match: ITA vs GRE, T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Match 1.

Date and Time: 12th July, 2022, 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa.

Pitch Report

The Tikkurila Cricket Ground is known to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance here. The pacers enjoyed plenty of support with the new ball in the previous game and the trend is expected to continue here.

Today’s ITA vs GRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Bogdos is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 98 runs over the last five matches.

Batters

G Meade could prove to be an important player for your side. He has scored 72 runs at an average of 14 over the last five games.

T Manousis has collected 84 runs in his last five matches. He has scored at an average of 16.8 and has a wonderful strike rate.

All-rounders

A Mohammad is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 126 runs and has also taken four wickets in seven matches.

Bowlers

B Singh will be expected to lead the bowling unit for Italy. He has taken 12 wickets in nine matches and will be looking for more targets.

Top 5 best players to pick in ITA vs GRE Dream11 prediction team

C Kalugamage (ITA).

A Mohammad (GRE).

G Meade (ITA).

T Manousis (GRE).

J Perera (ITA).

Important stats for ITA vs GRE Dream11 prediction team

A Mohammad: 126 runs and four wickets in seven matches.

T Manousis: 84 runs in the last five matches.

G Meade: 72 runs in the last five matches.

J Perera: 70 runs in the last five matches.

B Singh: 12 wickets in nine matches.

ITA vs GRE Dream11 Prediction Today

ITA vs GRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bogdos, G Meade, J Perera, T Manousis, A Mohammad, C Kalugamage, J Singh, A Muaaz, B Singh, G Galanis, S Singh.

Captain: C Kalugamage | Vice-Captain: A Mohammad.

ITA vs GRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bogdos, M Singh, G Meade, J Perera, T Manousis, A Mohammad, C Kalugamage, J Singh, A Muaaz, B Singh, G Galanis.

Captain: G Meade | Vice-Captain: J Singh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far