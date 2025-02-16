ITA vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 30

The 30th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Italy (ITA) squaring off against Hong Kong (HK) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok on Sunday, February 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs HK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Italy have won six of their last nine matches. They won their last match against Bahrain by six wickets. Hong Kong, on the other hand, have won five of their last nine matches of the tournament.

The two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Italy. Italy smashed 342 runs and were able to restrict Hong Kong for only 187 runs.

ITA vs HK Match Details

The 30th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 16 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok. The game will be played at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ITA vs HK, 30th Match

Date and Time: 16th February, 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Uganda and Tanzania, where a total of 237 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

ITA vs HK Form Guide

ITA - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

HK - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

ITA vs HK Probable Playing XI

ITA Playing XI

No injury updates

Anthony Mosca, Crishan Kalugamage, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg ©, Grant Stewart, Haseeb Abdul, Joe Burns, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Rakibul Hasan, Zain Ali

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Shiv Mathur, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan ©, Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Yasim Murtaza, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla

ITA vs HK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Campopiano

M Campopiano is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and has been in exceptional form. He has smashed 141 runs in the last four matches. Z Ali is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Rath

A Rath and B Hayat are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Rath is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 256 runs in the last six matches. M Coetzee is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Y Murtaza

G Stewart and Y Murtaza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Y Murtaza will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 162 runs and taken 15 wickets in just six matches. R Hasan is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

G Kyle Berg

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Khan and G Kyle Berg. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. G Kyle Berg has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 9 wickets in the last four matches. N Rana is another good bowler pick for today's match.

ITA vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Murtaza

Y Murtaza is the most crucial pick from Hong Kong as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 162 runs and taken 15 wickets in just six matches.

G Kyle Berg

G Kyle Berg is one of the most crucial picks from the Italy squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 9 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for ITA vs HK, 30th Match

N Rana

Y Murtaza

A Rath

G Stewart

G Kyle Berg

Italy vs Hong Kong Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Italy vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Campopiano

Batters: A Rath, B Hayat

All-rounders: Y Murtaza, G Stewart, R Hasan

Bowlers: E Khan, N Rana, A Rehman, G Kyle Berg, C Kalugamage

Italy vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Campopiano

Batters: A Rath, M Coetzee

All-rounders: Y Murtaza, G Stewart, R Hasan

Bowlers: E Khan, N Rana, A Shukla, G Kyle Berg, C Kalugamage

