ITA vs IM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Final

The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A will see the Isle of Man (IM) lock horns with Italy (ITA) at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Tuesday, July 19.

Italy and Isle of Man have been the teams to beat in the competition with no losses in four games so far. While Italy have come up trumps in crunch situations against the likes of Finland and Sweden, the Isle of Man have been rampant in their Qualifier campaign. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Italy will hold the edge owing to their superior bowling strength and experience. With both sides eyeing an all-important win, an entertaining game is on the cards in Kerava.

ITA vs IM Probable Playing 11 Today

ITA XI

Justin Mosca, Joy Perera, Anthony Mosca, Marcus Campopiano, Gian-Piero Meade, Harry Manenti, Gareth Berg (c), Manpreet Singh (wk), Bashar Khan, Damith Kosala and Jaspreet Singh.

IM XI

Adam McAuley, Nathan Knights, George Burrows, Cart Hartman (wk), Edward Beard, Joseph Burrows, Dollin Jansen, Matthew Ansell (c), Chris Langford, Jacob Butler and Kieran Cawte.

Match Details

ITA vs IM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A, Final

Date and Time: July 19, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track is expected in Kerava, the bowlers should get some movement off the surface. While the pacers should find some swing early on, the batters will look to maximize the powerplay field restrictions. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a great total at the venue.

Today's ITA vs IM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cart Hartman: Cart Hartman has been decent for the Isle of Man, scoring quick runs in the middle overs. Although he hasn't been asked to do much with the bat, he has impressed with his big-hitting abilities. With his counterpart Manpreet Singh batting lower down the order for Italy, Cart Hartman is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

George Burrows: George Burrows is one of the more skillful batters on display in the game, with his record speaking for itself. He is the leading run-scorer in the Qualifier A tournament at the time of writing, often coming up with big runs at times of need. Given the form that he is in, Burrows is a must-have in your ITA vs IM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Harry Manenti: Harry Manenti has been good with the ball, picking up key wickets in the middle overs. Although he hasn't been as good with the bat, Manenti is capable of clearing the boundary at will. With his all-round skills bound to come in handy, he could be backed to put in a good performance today.

Bowler

Gareth Berg: Gareth Berg has led the Italians from the front, coming up with some good bowling performances. He has held his own in the powerplay and death overs with his experience coming in handy. With the Italian captain adding value with the bat as well, he is a must-have in your ITA vs IM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ITA vs IM Dream11 prediction team

Gian-Piero Meade (ITA)

Gareth Berg (ITA)

Joseph Burrows (IM)

Important stats for ITA vs IM Dream11 prediction team

George Burrows - 190 runs in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 95.00

Anthony Mosca - 112 in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 112.00

Harry Manenti - 6 wickets in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 13.00

ITA vs IM Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A)

ITA vs IM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Hartman, G Burrows, N Knights, M Campopiano, A Joseph Mosca, H Manenti, J Butler, B Khan, G Berg, J Burrows and C Langford.

Captain: H Manenti. Vice-captain: G Burrows.

ITA vs IM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Hartman, G Burrows, A McAuley, M Campopiano, G Meade, H Manenti, J Butler, J Singh, G Berg, J Burrows and C Langford.

Captain: M Campopiano. Vice-captain: J Burrows.

