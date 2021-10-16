ITA vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Italy will take on Jersey in the fourth match of the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier on October 16 at Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria.

Italy appear confident going into this encounter after defeating Denmark in the previous game. They came out on top by six wickets and performed brilliantly in all aspects of the game. They will now try to keep that momentum going into this game and grab another victory.

Jersey, on the other hand, too had a fantastic start, defeating Germany in a hard-fought encounter by four runs. They held their nerves at the crucial stages and will now aim to deliver the same in this match.

ITA vs JER Probable Playing 11 Today

Italy

Gareth Kyle Berg (C), Manpreet Singh (WK), Bentota Perera, Jamie Grassi, Gian Meade, Grant Stewart, Nikolai Smith, Jade Dernbach, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando.

Jersey

Charlie Perchard (C), Jake Dunford (WK), Harrison Carlyon, Jonty Jenner, Nick Ferraby, Ben Ward, Zak Tribe, Asa Tribe, Dom Blampied, Julius Sumerauer, Elliot Miles.

ITA vs JER Match Details

Match: Italy vs Jersey, ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Date and Time: October 16, 2021, 6.45 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The pitch at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain is a balanced one. The pacers get the ball moving initially whereas the spinners might get some turn later on. The batters must settle themselves in before going big.

The team winning the toss should most probably opt to bowl first.

Today’s ITA vs JER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh: Manpreet’s ability to score big, as well as his skills behind the stumps, make him a key player in this game.

Batters

Harrison Carlyon: Harrison is a viable option from the batting department. He scored 50 runs in the previous encounter and is expected to deliver the same in this game.

Gian Meade: Gian was outstanding in the last match, scoring 28 runs as well as taking two wickets. He could prove to be a match-winner in this game.

All-rounders

Charlie Perchard: Charlie is a fantastic all-round player. He picked up two wickets in the previous game and is a must-pick in this encounter.

Grant Stewart: Grant is a top pick from the all-rounder department. He has the ability to score quick runs as well as grab vital wickets.

Bowlers

Dom Blampied: Dom was decent in the previous game, grabbing one wicket as well as containing the batters with his tight lines. He could prove to be crucial in this game.

Jaspreet Singh: Dhani has been impressive with the ball. He grabbed two wickets in the previous game and is expected to add more to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in ITA vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Harrison Carlyon: 112 points

Gian Meade: 98 points

Jaspreet Singh: 80 points

Charlie Perchard: 70 runs

Grant Stewart: 68 points

Important stats for ITA vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Harrison Carlyon: 1 match, 50 runs, 1 wicket

Gian Meade: 1 match, 28 runs, 2 wickets

Jaspreet Singh: 1 match, 2 wickets

Charlie Perchard: 1 match, 2 wickets

Grant Stewart: 1 match, 2 wickets

ITA vs JER Dream11 Prediction Today

ITA vs JER Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manpreet Singh, Jake Dunford, Jonty Jenner, Harrison Carlyon, Gian Meade, Nikolai Smith, Charlie Perchard, Grant Stewart, Dom Blampied, Jaspreet Singh, Jade Dernbach.

Captain: Harrison Carlyon, Vice-Captain: Gian Meade

ITA vs JER Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Harrison Carlyon, Jamie Grassi, Gian Meade, Charlie Perchard, Grant Stewart, Dom Blampied, Jaspreet Singh, Julius Sumerauer, Elliot Miles, Madupa Fernando.

Captain: Jaspreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Dom Blampied.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar