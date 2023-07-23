ITA vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Match 8

The eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will see Italy (ITA) square off against Jersey (JER) at the Goldenacre Stadium in Edinburgh on Sunday, July 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs JER Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Jersey have won one of their last two matches. Italy, on the other hand, lost their last match of the season against Ireland by seven runs.

Given their current form, Jersey are expected to win this encounter.

ITA vs JER Match Details

The eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will be played on July 23 at the Goldenacre Stadium in Edinburgh. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ITA vs JER, Match 8

Date and Time: July 23 2023, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Goldenacre Stadium, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Austria and Germany, where a total of 169 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

ITA vs JER Form Guide

ITA - L

JER - W L

ITA vs JER Probable Playing XI

ITA Playing XI

No injury updates

GP Meade (wk), S di Bartolomeo, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Gareth Kyle Berg (c), Harry J Manenti, BAD Manenti, Crishan Kalugamage, Marcus Campopiano, Zain Naqvi, Jaspreet Singh

JER Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Lawrenson, Jonty Jenner, Charlie Brennan, Julius Sumerauer, Nick Greenwood, Harrison Carlyon, Benjamin Ward, Charles Perchard (c), Asa Tribe (wk), Dominic Blampied, Elliot Miles

ITA vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Meade

G Meade is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Tribe is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Greenwood

J Jenner and N Greenwood are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Joseph played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Kyle

H Manenti and G Kyle are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Ward is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

C Perchard

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Miles and C Perchard. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ITA vs JER match captain and vice-captain choices

G Kyle

G Kyle will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 26 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

H Manenti

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick H Manenti as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 17 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for ITA vs JER, Match 8

H Manenti

B Ward

N Greenwood

G Kyle

C Perchard

Italy vs Jersey Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Italy vs Jersey Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: G Meade

Batters: N Greenwood, J Jenner

All-rounders: G Kyle, B Ward, J Sumerauer, H Manenti, H Carlyon

Bowlers: J Singh, C Perchard, E Miles

Italy vs Jersey Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Meade

Batters: N Greenwood, J Jenner, A Joseph

All-rounders: G Kyle, B Ward, J Sumerauer, H Manenti

Bowlers: J Singh, C Perchard, E Miles