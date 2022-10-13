ITA vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 16

Match 16 of the ECC T10 2022 will see Italy (ITA) locking horns with Netherlands XI (NED-XI) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, October 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top match picks and the pitch report.

Netherlands XI have won four of their last six matches and are currently placed among the top teams in the points table. Italy, on the other hand, have lost four of their last six games and will be looking to make a comeback.

Italy will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Netherlands XI has a better squad and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ITA vs NED-XI Match Details

Match 16 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on October 13 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 3.00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ITA vs NED-XI, Match 16

Date and Time: October 13, 2022, 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Netherlands XI and Spain, where a total of 250 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

ITA vs NED-XI Form Guide

ITA - L L W L L L

NED-XI - W W W W L L

ITA vs NED-XI Probable Playing XI

ITA Playing XI

No injury updates

Umar Gujjar, Roshan Silva (c), Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif, Sikander Abbas, Ahmed Anik, Sujith Rillagodage (wk), Zain Naqvi, Hasan Ali-I, Baljit Singh

NED-XI Playing XI

No injury updates

Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Shirase Rasool, Boris Gorlee, Ryan Klein, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Sikander Zulfiqar, Olivier Elenbaas, Ratha Alphonse (wk), and Udit Nashier

ITA vs NED-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Zulfikar - 357 points

A Zulfikar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. Z Naqvi is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Nadeem - 639 points

B Singh and M Nadeem are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Gorlee has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

C Floyd - 1247 points

C Kalugamage and C Floyd are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Zulfikar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Braat - 784 points

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Braat and A Abbas. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ITA vs NED-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

C Floyd

C Floyd is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the death overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain for all the grand league teams. He smashed 33 runs and took one wicket in the last match against England XI.

C Kalugamage

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make C Kalugamage the captain of the grand league teams. He will also complete his quota of overs. He smashed 19 runs and took twp wickets in the last match against Spain.

5 Must-Picks for ITA vs NED-XI, Match 16

C Kalugamage

C Floyd

S Braat

M Nadeem

J Singh

Italy vs Netherlands XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Italy vs Netherlands XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Naqvi, A Zulfikar

Batters: M Nadeem, B Singh, B Gorlee

All-rounders: C Floyd, C Kalugamage, S Zulfikar

Bowlers: A Abbas, S Braat, J Singh

Italy vs Netherlands XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Zulfikar

Batters: M Nadeem, B Singh, R Singh

All-rounders: C Floyd, C Kalugamage, S Zulfikar, A Sharif

Bowlers: A Abbas, S Braat, J Singh

