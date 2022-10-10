ITA vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 5

Italy (ITA) will take on Netherlands XI (NED-XI) in the fifth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, October 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ITA vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Italy were by far the best side in Group D. They won seven out of their eight games, losing just once. Italy then got the better of Germany in the final by 65 runs.

Netherlands XI qualified from Group B where they were the side to beat. In fact, the Dutch had an unbeaten group-stage campaign as they won all eight of their matches. They then defeated Denmark by 15 runs in the final.

ITA vs NED-XI Match Details, Match 5

The fifth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on October 10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 10th October, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ITA vs NED-XI Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval offers a great batting surface, where high scores are proven. The pacers are expected to find some assistance with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 113.67

Average second-innings score: 98

ITA vs NED-XI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Italy: W-W-W-W-W

Netherlands XI: W-W-W-W-W

ITA vs NED-XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Italy injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Italy Probable Playing 11

Umar Gujjar, Roshan Silva(C), Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif, Sikander Abbas, Ahmed Anik, Sujith Rillagodage, Zain Naqvi, Hasan Ali-I, Baljit Singh.

Netherlands XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Netherlands XI Probable Playing 11

Musa Ahmed, Boris Gorlee, A Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Saqib Zulfiqar(C), R Klein, TS Braat, Asad Zulfiqar, Ratha Alphonse, VJ Kingma, Philippe Boissevain.

ITA vs NED-XI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Zulfiqar (7 matches, 137 runs, Strike Rate: 228.33)

A Zulfiqar is an amazing wicketkeeper choice for your ITA vs NED-XI Dream11 fantasy team. He is the second-highest scorer for Netherlands XI with 137 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 228.33 and a wonderful batting average of over 45.

Top Batter pick

B Singh (10 matches, 185 runs, Strike Rate: 225.61)

B Singh is the second-highest scorer for Italy in the competition. He has smacked 185 runs in 10 matches at an average of 26.42 and a strike rate of 255.61. He has also taken three wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

S Zulfiqar (10 matches, 120 runs and 7 wickets)

S Zulfiqar has scored 120 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 210.52. He has also been in excellent form with the ball, taking seven wickets at an average of 26.85.

Top Bowler pick

J Singh (10 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 7.00)

J Singh is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Italy in the competition with14 wickets at a jaw-dropping average of 7.00.

ITA vs NED-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

C Floyd

C Floyd has scored 118 runs for his side at a strike rate of over 240! He is also the highest wicket-taker in the entire tournament with 18 wickets from 10 matches. Floyd has bowled at an average of 10.33 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your ITA vs NED-XI Dream11 fantasy team.

C Kalugamage

C Kalugamage has scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 158.14. He has been great on the bowling front as well, taking 14 wickets at an average of 9.78.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ITA vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points C Floyd 118 runs and 18 wickets 807 points C Kalugamage 68 runs and 14 wickets 626 points J Singh 14 wickets 585 points B Singh 185 runs and 3 wickets 496 points S Abbas 13 wickets 453 points

ITA vs NED-XI match expert tips

C Floyd has been the best bowler in the entire tournament by a mile. He is the highest wicket-taker and will be a wonderful pick for your ITA vs NED-XI Dream11 fantasy team.

ITA vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Zulfiqar

Batters: B Singh, R Singh Sandhu, U Gujjar, M Ahmed

All-rounders: C Floyd (c), C Kalugamage (vc), S Zulfiqar

Bowlers: J Singh, S Abbas, S Braat

ITA vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Zulfiqar

Batters: B Singh (c), R Singh Sandhu, M Ahmed

All-rounders: C Floyd, C Kalugamage, S Zulfiqar, A Sharif

Bowlers: J Singh (vc), S Abbas, S Braat

