ITA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Group D Match 10

Italy will take on Norway in the tenth game of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Tuesday. Ahead of the Group D game, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs NOR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.
Both teams have featured in two games apiece, winning one and losing the other. Norway beat Italy in the second game of the group, winning by 11 runs after defending a target of 93. Meanwhile, Norway lost to Germany in their next game, as they failed to defend 81. Meanwhile, Italy bounced back with a big win over Romania, scoring 123 and winning by 55 runs.
ITA vs NOR, Match Details
The tenth game of the European Cricket Championship T10 between Italy and Norway will be played on October 4 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama at 11 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: ITA vs NOR
Date & Time: October 4, 2022; 11 pm IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Live Streaming: Fancode
Pitch Report
The pitch is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently, and more of the same can be expected in this game.
ITA vs NOR Probable Playing XIs
Italy Team News
No major injury concerns
Italy Probable Playing XI
Baljit Singh (c), Amir Sharif, Hasan Ali, Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Rajmani Sandhu, Umar Gujjar, Pidusha Fernando, Anik Ahmed, Sikandar Abbas, Sujith Rillagodage (wk)
Norway Team News
No major injury concerns
Norway Probable Playing XI
Raza Iqbal, Pratheesh Thangavadivel, Darshana Kuruge (wk), Sufyan Saleem (c), Muhammad Sher Sahak, Faisal Raza, Ibrahim Rahimi, Nazakat Ali, Qamar Mushtaque, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi
Today’s ITA vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Darshana Kuruge (2 matches, 22 runs)
Kuruge has batted decently in the competition, garnering 22 runs at a strike rate of 137.50.
Top Batter Pick
Raza Iqbal (2 matches, 40 runs, 0 wickets)
Iqbal has looked solid in the competition. He has got scores of 20 in the two games and has a strike rate of 133.33. He has also bowled economical spells.
Top All-rounder Pick
Jagmeet Singh (2 matches, 3 wickets)
Singh hasn't fired with the bat, but he has been brilliant with the ball. He has taken three wickets in the four overs he has bowled across two games at an economy rate of 3.00.
Top Bowler Pick
Sikandar Abbas (2 matches, 3 wickets)
Abbas has bowled only two overs in two games, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.
ITA vs NOR match captain and vice-captain choices
Crishan Kalugamage (2 matches, 47 runs, 2 wickets)
Kalugamage has been superb with both bat and ball. He has amassed 47 runs while striking at 167.85. Moreover, he has taken two wickets in as many overs.
Nazakat Ali (2 matches. 15 runs, 3 wickets)
Ali can leak some runs at times but has the knack of picking up wickets. He has taken three wickets in two games. Moreover, he has scored 15 runs at a strike rate of 214.28.
Five Must-picks with player stats for ITA vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
ITA vs NOR Match Expert Tips
Italy boast some high-performing all-rounders like Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage and Amir Sharif who have been pretty consistent in the tournament. They could be the difference makers along with Norway’s top-performers like Raza Iqbal, Nazakat Ali and Vinay Ravi.
ITA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Darshana Kuruge
Batters: Raza Iqbal, Nazakat Ali, Umar Gujjar
All-rounders: Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif, Ibrahim Rahimi
Bowlers: Sikandar Abbas, Vinay Ravi, Qamar Mushtaque
ITA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Darshana Kuruge
Batters: Raza Iqbal, Nazakat Ali, Baljit Singh
All-rounders: Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif
Bowlers: Sikandar Abbas, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi, Qamar Mushtaque