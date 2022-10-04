ITA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Group D Match 10

Italy will take on Norway in the tenth game of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Tuesday. Ahead of the Group D game, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs NOR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Both teams have featured in two games apiece, winning one and losing the other. Norway beat Italy in the second game of the group, winning by 11 runs after defending a target of 93. Meanwhile, Norway lost to Germany in their next game, as they failed to defend 81. Meanwhile, Italy bounced back with a big win over Romania, scoring 123 and winning by 55 runs.

ITA vs NOR, Match Details

The tenth game of the European Cricket Championship T10 between Italy and Norway will be played on October 4 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama at 11 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ITA vs NOR

Date & Time: October 4, 2022; 11 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently, and more of the same can be expected in this game.

ITA vs NOR Probable Playing XIs

Italy Team News

No major injury concerns

Italy Probable Playing XI

Baljit Singh (c), Amir Sharif, Hasan Ali, Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Rajmani Sandhu, Umar Gujjar, Pidusha Fernando, Anik Ahmed, Sikandar Abbas, Sujith Rillagodage (wk)

Norway Team News

No major injury concerns

Norway Probable Playing XI

Raza Iqbal, Pratheesh Thangavadivel, Darshana Kuruge (wk), Sufyan Saleem (c), Muhammad Sher Sahak, Faisal Raza, Ibrahim Rahimi, Nazakat Ali, Qamar Mushtaque, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi

Today’s ITA vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Darshana Kuruge (2 matches, 22 runs)

Kuruge has batted decently in the competition, garnering 22 runs at a strike rate of 137.50.

Top Batter Pick

Raza Iqbal (2 matches, 40 runs, 0 wickets)

Iqbal has looked solid in the competition. He has got scores of 20 in the two games and has a strike rate of 133.33. He has also bowled economical spells.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jagmeet Singh (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Singh hasn't fired with the bat, but he has been brilliant with the ball. He has taken three wickets in the four overs he has bowled across two games at an economy rate of 3.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Sikandar Abbas (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Abbas has bowled only two overs in two games, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

ITA vs NOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Crishan Kalugamage (2 matches, 47 runs, 2 wickets)

Kalugamage has been superb with both bat and ball. He has amassed 47 runs while striking at 167.85. Moreover, he has taken two wickets in as many overs.

Nazakat Ali (2 matches. 15 runs, 3 wickets)

Ali can leak some runs at times but has the knack of picking up wickets. He has taken three wickets in two games. Moreover, he has scored 15 runs at a strike rate of 214.28.

Five Must-picks with player stats for ITA vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Crishan Kalugamage 47 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Sikandar Abbas 3 wickets in 2 matches Raza Iqbal 40 runs & 0 wickets in 2 matches Nazakat Ali 15 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Jagmeet Singh 3 wickets in 2 matches

ITA vs NOR Match Expert Tips

Italy boast some high-performing all-rounders like Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage and Amir Sharif who have been pretty consistent in the tournament. They could be the difference makers along with Norway’s top-performers like Raza Iqbal, Nazakat Ali and Vinay Ravi.

ITA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Italy vs Norway - European Cricket Championship T10 2022

Wicketkeeper: Darshana Kuruge

Batters: Raza Iqbal, Nazakat Ali, Umar Gujjar

All-rounders: Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif, Ibrahim Rahimi

Bowlers: Sikandar Abbas, Vinay Ravi, Qamar Mushtaque

ITA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Italy vs Norway - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Darshana Kuruge

Batters: Raza Iqbal, Nazakat Ali, Baljit Singh

All-rounders: Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif

Bowlers: Sikandar Abbas, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi, Qamar Mushtaque

