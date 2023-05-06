ITA vs ROM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Italy T10 match – May 6, 2023

Italy (ITA) and Romania (ROM) will lock horns in Match No.2 & 4 of the ECI Italy T10 on Saturday, May 6. The Milan Cricket Ground in Milan will host the contest.

After playing their first match against France, Italy will play their next match quite immediately. Hence, it is a great chance for them to start their campaign with two wins on the trot.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ITA vs ROM game.

#3 Zain Ali (ITA) – 8.5 credits

Zain Ali is more than a handy cricketer and should be pick in fantasy teams for the ITA vs ROM match. He has taken part in two T20s until now where he has scored 102 runs at an average of 51 and a strike-rate of 114.61.

He also has two half-centuries to show for his efforts with a top score of 52. Ali has also accounted for three wickets at an economy rate of 6.25.

#2 Vasu Saini (ROM) – 7.5 credits

Vasu Saini is an experienced cricketer and fantasy users should opt for him in their teams for the ITA vs ROM match.

He has played 23 matches where he has scored 366 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike-rate of 126.64 with a top score of an unbeaten 60. Saini has also picked up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 6.74 with a four-wicket haul to his name.

#1 Ramesh Satheesan (ROM) – 9 credits

Ramesh Satheesan (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Ramesh Satheesan should be a must in fantasy teams for the ITA vs ROM match. He has scored 863 runs from 26 T20Is at an average of 39.22 and a strike-rate of 166 with a top score of 92 to show for his efforts.

The right-arm off-break bowler has also picked up 14 wickets from 15 innings with a three-wicket haul to his name.

