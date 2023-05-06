ITA vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECI Italy Milan, Match 2

The second match of the ECI Italy Milan will see Italy (ITA) square off against Romania (ROM) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Italy on Saturday, May 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the second match of the tournament and the first match for both teams. They will be looking to get off to a good start in the competition with a win in this match.

ITA vs ROM Match Details

The second game of the ECI Italy Milan will be played on May 6 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan. The match will commence at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ITA vs ROM, Match 2, ECI Italy Milan

Date and Time: May 6, 2023, Saturday; 3.00 pm IST.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Italy

ITA vs ROM Probable Playing XIs

ITA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ITA Probable Playing XI

Z Naqvi, Z Ali, S Singh, J Perera, M Lal, D Kosala, B Singh, J Singh, A Ali, I Santhanam, and R Singh Sandhu.

ROM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ROM Probable Playing XI

S Nadigotla, A Shakoor, R Satheesan, S Periyalwar, A Rajsekhara, R Kumar-Jr, T Singh-I, N Tanase, M Koli, N Devre, and G Mishra.

ITA vs ROM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Nadigotla

Nadigotla bats in the top-order and has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. He will be a great pick for the match from the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

Z Ali

Z Ali is an effective top-order batter who bats with positive intent from the very beginning of an innings. Ali will be a good pick from the batter section for this match.

All-rounder

R Kumar-Jr

R Kumar can change the course of a match with either his batting or bowling. He is a match-winning all-rounder and that makes him a great choice from the section for this match.

Bowler

A Ali

A Ali has been among the wickets for his team. He can pick up wickets at any stage of the game and that makes him a crucial pick for the match.

ITA vs ROM match captain and vice-captain choices

R Kumar Jr

R Kumar Jr is an effective all-rounder who can win the match for his team with either the bat or the ball. He will be a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

D Kosala

Kosala can be very useful for his team in either innings. His ability to pick up points in both innings of the match makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for ITA vs ROM, Match 2

S Nadigotla

Z Ali

R Kumar Jr

D Kosala

A Ali

ITA vs ROM Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favor the bowlers in the initial stages of the game. But as the game progresses, it will settle down and the batter will find it easier to score runs on. So, new ball bowlers and middle-order batters might be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

ITA vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Nadigotla

Batters: R Satheesan, R Periyalwar, Z Ali

All-rounders: R Kumar-Jr, D Kosala, T Singh-I, N Tanase

Bowlers: M Koli, A Ali, N Devre

ITA vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Nadigotla

Batters: R Satheesan, R Periyalwar, Z Ali

All-rounders: R Kumar-Jr, D Kosala, T Singh-I, N Tanase

Bowlers: M Koli, A Ali, N Devre

