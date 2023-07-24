ITA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Match 10

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will see Italy (ITA) squaring off against Scotland (SCO) at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Monday, July 24.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Scotland have won both of their last two matches. Italy, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches of the tournament.

Italy will give it their all to win the match, but Scotland are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ITA vs SCO Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will be played on July 24 at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ITA vs SCO, Match 10

Date and Time: 24th July 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Denmark and Germany, where a total of 250 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

ITA vs SCO Form Guide

ITA - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

SCO - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

ITA vs SCO Probable Playing XI

ITA Playing XI

No injury updates

GP Meade (wk), S di Bartolomeo, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Gareth Kyle Berg (c), Harry J Manenti, BAD Manenti, Crishan Kalugamage, Marcus Campopiano, Zain Naqvi, Jaspreet Singh

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves

ITA vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Cross

M Cross is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. G Meade is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Berrington

G Munsey and R Berrington are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Madsen played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Kyle

H Manenti and G Kyle are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Leask is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Watt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sharif and M Watt. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Steward is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ITA vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

G Kyle

G Kyle will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 26 runs and taken six wickets in the last two matches.

M Wart

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Watt as he will bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 31 runs and taken six wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for ITA vs SCO, Match 10

H Manenti

G Kyle

M Watt

W Madsen

G Steward

Italy vs Scotland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Italy vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Cross

Batters: W Madsen, G Munsey, R Berrington

All-rounders: G Kyle, H Manenti, M Leask, B McMullen

Bowlers: M Watt, S Sharif, G Steward

Italy vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Cross

Batters: W Madsen, R Berrington

All-rounders: G Kyle, H Manenti, M Leask

Bowlers: M Watt, S Sharif, G Steward, G Main, J Singh