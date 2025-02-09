ITA vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 20

The 20th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Italy (ITA) squaring off against Singapore (SIN) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok on Sunday, February 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Italy have won four of their last six matches. They won their last match against Tanzania by 8 wickets. Singapore, on the other hand, have won none of their last six matches of the tournament.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Italy. Singapore smashed 118 runs and Italy chased the target in 15.4 overs.

ITA vs SIN Match Details

The 20th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ITA vs SIN, 20th Match

Date and Time: 9th February 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

ITA vs SIN Form Guide

ITA - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

SIN - Won 0 of their last 6 matches

ITA vs SIN Probable Playing XI

ITA Playing XI

No injury updates

Anthony Mosca, Crishan Kalugamage, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg ©, Grant Stewart, Haseeb Abdul, Joe Burns, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Rakibul Hasan, Zain Ali

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Aritra Dutta, Rohan Rangarajan, Rezza Gaznavi, Aman Desai (wk), Manpreet Singh ©, Pranav Sudarshan, Amartya Kaul, Riaan Naik, Akshay Puri, Harsha Bharadwaj, Aahan Achar

ITA vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Singh

M Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He smashed 23 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match against Hong Kong. M Campopiano is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Joseph

W Madsen and A Joseph are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. M Campopiano is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. A Kaul is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

G Stewart

J Prakash and G Stewart are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. G Stewart will bat in the middle order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He took 3 wickets in the last match against Tanzania. R Hasan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

H Bharadwaj

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Kyle and H Bharadwaj. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. G Kyle has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. C Kalugamage is another good bowler for today's match.

ITA vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

G Stewart

G Stewart is the most crucial pick from Italy as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He took 3 wickets in the last match against Tanzania.

J Prakash

J Prakash is another crucial pick from the Italy squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He smashed 58 runs and bowled six overs in the last match against Hong Kong.

5 Must-Picks for ITA vs SIN, 20th Match

G Stewart

J Prakash

C Kalugamage

G Kyle

R Hasan

Italy vs Singapore Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Italy vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Singh, M Campopiano

Batters: A Joseph, W Madsen

All-rounders: R Hasan, G Stewart, J Prakash

Bowlers: J Singh, C Kalugamage, H Bharadwaj, G Kyle Berg

Italy vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Singh, M Campopiano

Batters: W Madsen

All-rounders: R Hasan, G Stewart, J Prakash, A Chaudhary, T Omaidurai

Bowlers: C Kalugamage, H Bharadwaj, G Kyle Berg

