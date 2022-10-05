ITA vs SUI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Match 14

Italy (ITA) will take on Switzerland (SUI) in the 14th game of the European Cricket Championship T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs SUI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

These are two teams at the top of the standings. Italy lost their first game against Norway but have won their next three. Meanwhile, Switzerland won their first three matches before losing to Norway in their last outing.

ITA vs SUI, Match Details

The 14th match of the European Cricket Championship T10 between Italy and Switzerland will be played on October 5 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama at 9 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ITA vs SUI

Date & Time: October 5, 2022; 9 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently, and more of the same can be expected in this game.

ITA vs SUI Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Italy: W-W-W-L

Switzerland: L-W-W-W

ITA vs SUI Probable Playing XIs

Italy Team News

No major injury concerns

Italy Probable Playing XI

Rajmani Sandhu, Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Umar Gujjar, Anik Ahmed, Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Pidusha Fernando, Hasan Ali, Sikandar Abbas, Sujith Rillagodage (wk)

Switzerland Team News

No major injury concerns

Switzerland Probable Playing XI

Faheem Nazir, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Jai Sinh, Arjun Vinod (c), Sathya Narayanan (wk), Asad Mahmood, Izhar Hussain, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Aneesh Kumar, Ashwin Vinod, Kenardo Fletcher

Today’s ITA vs SUI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sathya Narayanan (4 matches, 45 runs, 3 catches, 2 stumpings)

Narayanan has scored 45 runs in three outings at a strike rate of 155.17. Moreover, he has three catches and two stumpings too.

Top Batter Pick

Arjun Vinod (4 matches, 64 runs)

Vinod has been in good touch with the bat, garnering 64 runs in four innings and has been dismissed only twice. He has a strike rate of 139.13.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jagmeet Singh (4 matches, 9 wickets)

Singh hasn't contributed with the bat, but he has been magnificent with the ball. He has taken nine wickets in eight overs in four games at a stunning economy rate of 3.50.

Top Bowler Pick

Kenardo Fletcher (4 matches, 7 wickets)

Fletcher has been in top form with the ball. He has picked up seven wickets in four games at an economy rate of 8.12.

ITA vs SUI match captain and vice-captain choices

Crishan Kalugamage (4 matches, 51 runs, 7 wickets)

Kalugamage has been superb with both bat and ball. He has batted three times and made 51 runs while striking at 159.37. He has also taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.33.

Faheem Nazir (4 matches, 45 runs, 4 wickets)

Nazir has been effective all-round in the competition. He has garnered 45 runs at a strike rate of 150 and has also chipped in with four scalps.

Five Must-picks with player stats for ITA vs SUI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Crishan Kalugamage 51 runs & 7 wickets in 4 matches Jagmeet Singh 9 wickets in 4 matches Faheem Nazir 45 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Kenardo Fletcher 7 wickets in 4 matches Sikandar Abbas 5 wickets in 4 matches

ITA vs SUI Match Expert Tips

Both Italy and Switzerland boast some high-performing and consistent all-rounders. They have been very effective and have fetched huge points.

The likes of Faheem Nazir, Jagmeet Singh and Crishan Kalugamage along with wicket-taking bowlers like Kenardo Fletcher and Sikandar Abbas could be key picks.

ITA vs SUI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Italy vs Switzerland - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Sathya Narayanan

Batters: Arjun Vinod, Baljit Singh, Umar Gujjar

All-rounders: Faheem Nazir, Jai Sinh, Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage

Bowlers: Ashwin Vinod, Kenardo Fletcher, Sikandar Abbas

ITA vs SUI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Italy vs Switzerland - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Sathya Narayanan

Batters: Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Arjun Vinod, Baljit Singh

All-rounders: Faheem Nazir, Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif

Bowlers: Kenardo Fletcher, Anik Ahmed, Sikandar Abbas

