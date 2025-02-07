ITA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 18

The 18th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Italy (ITA) go up against Tanzania (TAN) at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon on Friday, February 7. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Italy have won three of their last five matches. They won their last match against Singapore by eight wickets. Tanzania, on the other hand, have won none of their last five matches of the tournament.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Italy. Tanzania smashed 173 runs and Italy chased the target in 28.4 overs.

ITA vs TAN Match Details

The 18th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 7 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon. The game is set to begin at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

ITA vs TAN, 18th Match

Date and Time: 7 February 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both innings.

ITA vs TAN Form Guide

ITA - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

TAN - Won 0 of their last 5 matches

ITA vs TAN Probable Playing XI

ITA Playing XI

No injury updates

Anthony Mosca, Crishan Kalugamage, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg ©, Grant Stewart, Haseeb Abdul, Joe Burns, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Rakibul Hasan, and Zain Ali.

TAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhik Patwa ©, Akhil Anil, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Harsheed Chohan, Ivan Selemani, Khalidy Juma, Laksh Bakrania, Mohamed Omary, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Mukesh Maker, and Sanjay Kumar Thakor.

ITA vs TAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Puthenpurayil

A Puthenpurayil is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. G Meade is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

M Campopiano

I Selemani and M Campopiano are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Campopiano is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. A Joseph is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

G Stewart

A Anil and G Stewart are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. G Stewart will bat in the middle order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He took three wickets in the match against Uganda. K Nassoro is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Kyle and J Singh. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Singh has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He picked up wickets in the match against Uganda. C Kalugamage is another good bowler for today's match.

ITA vs TAN match captain and vice-captain choices

G Stewart

G Stewart is the most crucial pick from Italy as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He took three wickets in the match against Uganda.

J Singh

D Nakrani is another crucial pick from the Italy squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He took two wickets in the match against Uganda.

5 Must-Picks for ITA vs TAN, 18th Match

A Anil

G Stewart

J Singh

A Puthenpurayil

C Kalugamage

Italy vs Tanzania Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Italy vs Tanzania Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Puthenpurayil

Batters: M Campopiano, I Selemani

All-rounders: A Anil, G Stewart, K Nassoro

Bowlers: J Singh, K Juma, C Kalugamage, R Asuri, G Kyle Berg

Italy vs Tanzania Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: A Puthenpurayil, G Meade

Batters: I Selemani

All-rounders: A Anil, G Stewart, A Mpeka

Bowlers: J Singh, K Juma, C Kalugamage, R Asuri, G Kyle Berg

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️