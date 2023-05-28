ITA-W vs FR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC WWT20 Europe Qualifier Div 2 – May 29, 2023  

Italy (ITA-W) and France (FR-W) lock horns in the third game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup D2 Q on Monday (May 29). The Grainville in St Saviour, Jersey, will play host ot the exciting clash between the two European teams.

Italy have played 14 T20Is, winning 11 of them. However, this will be the first time they will lock horns with France, who have been less successful in the format, winning 12 out of 24 WT20Is.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ITA-W vs FR-W game:

#3 Poppy McGeown (FR-W) – 9 credits

Poppy McGeown is an experienced campaigner, so fantasy users should pick her in their teams for the ITA-W vs FR-W game.

She has played 17 WT20Is, where she has scored 277 runs at an average of 23.08 and a strike rate of 78.24 with two half-centuries and a top score of 61 not out. She also has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.43.

#2 Dilaisha Nanayakkara (ITA-W) – 8 credits

Dilaisha Nanayakkara is another player, who should definitely be picked in the fantasy team for the ITA-W vs FR-W game. She has scored 76 runs in 11 innings in WT20Is at an average of 8.44 with a top score of 33. She has also picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.45.

#1 Emila Bartram (ITA-W) – 8.5 credits

Emila Bartram is another all-rounder, who could be picked in the fantasy team for the ITA-W vs FR-W game. She has played four T20Is, scoring 41 runs at an average of 41 with a top score of 22 not out to her name. She has also picked up two wickets at an excellent economy rate of three.

