ITA-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report for ICC Womens T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023 Match 4

Italy Women (ITA-W) go up against France Women (FR-W) in the fourth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Thursday, September 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ITA-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both Italy Women and France Women had a disappointing start to their campaigns. Italy Women were defeated by Scotland Women by nine wickets, so the pressure is on them to regroup and get back on track.

France Women, on the other hand, were defeated by the Netherlands Women by eight wickets. The upcoming game will be a good opportunity for both sides to get their campaigns back on track and prove their mettle.

ITA-W vs FR-W Match Details

The fourth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023 will be played on September 7 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The game is set to take place at 07:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ITA-W vs FR-W, Match 4th, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: September 7, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

ITA-W vs FR-W, Pitch Report

The Desert Springs Cricket Ground has proven to be a balanced surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. Spinners will come into the game in the middle overs. The average first-innings score in the last match played at the venue was 154 runs.

Last 3 matches (this series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 110

Average second-innings score: 91

ITA-W vs FR-W Probable Playing XI

ITA-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sharon Withanage (wk), Methnara Rathnayake, Emilia Bartram, Regina Suddahazai, Chathurika Mahamalage, Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Kumudu Peddrick (c), Dishani Samarawickrama, Sonia Toffoletto, Nimesha Asuramanage, Sewmini Kanankege

FR-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ines McKeon, Lydia Templeman, Poppy McGeown, Marie Violleau (c), Amy Seddon, Tara Britton (wk), Emma Patel, Anika Bester, Thea Graham, Ganesh Pooja, Prabhashi Mahawatta

ITA-W vs FR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Methnara Rathnayake (30 runs in her previous outing, S.R: 115.38)

The keeper-batter did well with the bat in the previous game, scoring 30 runs. She is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your ITA-W vs FR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Sharon Withanage

The talented right-handed top-order batter is well-known for her ability to score big runs. She struggled in her first game, scoring only eight runs off 28 balls with a strike rate of 28.57.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marie Violleau (38 runs in her previous outing, S.R: 97.44)

Marie Violleau is one of France's most complete packages. She can score runs quickly and provide crucial breakthroughs when needed. She played well in the previous game, scoring 38 runs at a strike rate of 97.44, making her a must-have in your ITA-W vs FR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Anika Bester (One wicket in her previous outing, E.R: 10.00)

Anika Bester had a strong showing with the ball in the previous game. She took one wicket at an economy rate of 10.00. She could be an important addition to your fantasy team.

ITA-W vs FR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Poppy McGeown

Poppy McGeown is a talented all-rounder who can provide regular breakthroughs with her pace and variations, and can score runs with ease. She can be a good captaincy option for your ITA-W vs FR-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Dilaisha Nanayakkara

Dilaisha Nanayakkara is a top spin option, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 10.00 in her previous outing. She can also bat and has made some important contributions with the bat in the middle order, so she could be a good pick for your ITA-W vs FR-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 Must-Picks for ITA-W vs FR-W, Match 4th

Emma Patel

Anika Bester

Kumudu Peddrick

Dishani Samarawickrama

Prabhashi Mahawatta

ITA-W vs FR-W match expert tips

Marie Violleau has shown plenty of potential with both the bat and the ball, and will be an important pick for your ITA-W vs FR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

ITA-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head-to-Head League

ITA-W vs FR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Methnara Rathnayake

Batters: Sharon Withanage, Sonia Toffoletto

All-rounders: Poppy McGeown, Marie Violleau, Ines McKeon, Regina Suddahazai, Chathurika Mahamalage

Bowlers: Emma Patel, Anika Bester, Dilaisha Nanayakkara

ITA-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

ITA-W vs FR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Methnara Rathnayake

Batters: Sharon Withanage, Prabhashi Mahawatta

All-rounders: Poppy McGeown, Marie Violleau, Ines McKeon, Regina Suddahazai, Emilia Bartram

Bowlers: Thea Graham, Anika Bester, Dilaisha Nanayakkara