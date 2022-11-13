ITA-W vs IM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Womens T20I Pentangular Series, Match 8

Italy (ITA-W) will take on Isle of Man (IM-W) in the eighth game of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series on Sunday at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the ITA-W vs IM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Italy have won both their games in the competition by big margins. Isle of Man, meanwhile, beat Norway by ten wickets and lost their other game. Isle of Man will look to win this game, but Italy are a better team and expected to win.

ITA-W vs IM-W Match Details

Match eight of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series will be played on November 13 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 4:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ITA-W vs IM-W, Women's T20I Pentangular Series, Match 8

Date and Time: November 13, 2022; 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria has a well-balanced pitch, which is conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

ITA-W vs IM-W Form Guide

ITA-W - W-W

IM-W - W-L

ITA-W vs IM-W Probable Playing XIs

ITA-W

No major injury update

Sharon Withanage, Dishani Samarawickrama, Chathurika Mahamalage, Gayathri Batagoda, Kumudu Peddrick (c), Emilia Bartram, Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Methnara Rathnayake (wk), Sonia Toffoletto, Sewmini Kanankege, Nimesha Asuramanage

IM-W

No major injury update

Lucy Barnett, Kim Carney, Ellan Cleator, Andrea Littlejohns, Clare Crowe (c), Jasmin Pullen (wk), Alanya Thorpe, Catherine Perry, Kira Buchan, Becky Corkish, Jo Hicks

ITA-W vs IM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rathnayake (2 matches, 11 runs)

Rathnayake, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. J Pullen is another good pick.

Batters

K Peddrick (2 matches, 24 runs, 5 wickets)

K Peddrick and G Batagoda are the two best batter picks. C Crowe is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well.

All-rounders

A Thorpe (2 matches, 20 runs, 3 wickets)

S Withanage and A Thorpe are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Mahamalage is another good pick.

Bowlers

C Perry (2 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks are C Perry and N Asuramanage. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. D Nanayakkara is another good pick.

ITA-W vs IM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Peddrick

K Carney is one of the best players in today's game, as she bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks.

C Crowe

C Crowe is one of the best picks, as she bowls at the death and also bat in the lower middle order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for ITA-W vs IM-W, Match 2

K Peddrick 24 runs and 5 wickets 204 points A Thorpe 20 runs and 3 wickets 143 points L Barnett 40 runs and 3 wickets 183 points C Mahamalage 72 runs and 2 wickets 179 points S Withanage 50 runs and 2 wickets 138 points

Italy Women vs Isle of Man Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death-over bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Italy Women vs Isle of Man Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rathnayake

Batters: K Peddrick, C Crowe, G Batagoda

All-rounders: A Thorpe, C Mahamalage, S Withanage

Bowlers: D Nanayakkara, K Buchan, C Perry, N Asuramanage

Italy Women vs Isle of Man Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rathnayake

Batters: K Peddrick, K Karney, S Kanankege

All-rounders: A Thorpe, C Mahamalage, S Withanage, L Barnett

Bowlers: D Nanayakkara, J Hicks, C Perry

