ITA-W vs JER-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC WWT20 Europe Qualifier Div 2 – May 29, 2023

The inaugural match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Division 2 Qualifier will see Italy Women (ITA-W) lock horns with Jersey Women (JER-W) on Monday, May 29, at St Saviour, Jersey. The game is expected to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

This will be the first game for both teams in the ICC WWT20 Europe Qualifier tournament.

Prior to this fixture, Jersey Women have won all their last five matches. Italy Women have also been quite impressive, winning four of the last five games.

As we lead into this exciting contest, let us look at the top 3 players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming ITA-W vs JER-W Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Lily Greig (JER-W) - 8.5 credits

Lily Greig has looked very good with the bat and has played some match-winning knocks against Gurnesey in recent times.

In 13 WT20I matches, the 18-year-old has accumulated 189 runs at an average of 18.9. While she may not have shiny figures at this age, Lily can certainly catch up and mature as a cricketer as she continues to gain more experience under her belt.

She is a worthy candidate to feature in your ITA-W vs JER-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Maria Da Rocha (JER-W) - 8 credits

Maria played some decent cameos in the Inter-Insular Women's Twenty20 Series that took place last year. She achieved her career-best score of 46 which helped Jersey Women steamroll Austria Women by a mammoth 70 runs.

Besides, with a strike rate of just under 85, Maria has the ability to play the long innings at the top of the order.

Judging by her past track record, Maria should feature in your ITA-W vs JER-W Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Regina Suddahazai (ITA-W) - 9 credits

The 17-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder has shown a lot of promise at a very young age. She has fared quite well in the T10 ECN tournament this year and has scored 84 runs in just seven games, including her career-best score of 28* against Gibraltar Women.

Regina has also been very exceptional with the ball, averaging just 8.6 whilst having an economy rate of just under 6.6.

She is a rising talent for Italy Women and she should most definitely be someone whom you should pick in your ITA-W vs JER-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

Poll : 0 votes