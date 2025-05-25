ITA-W vs JER-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2, 1st T20I

The 1st T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2 will see Italy Women (ITA-W) squaring off against Jersey Women (JER-W) at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Sunday, May 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ITA-W vs JER-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Italy Women recently played a T20I tri series with Malta and Sweden Women. They secured a victory in all five matches and emerged as the winner.

Meanwhile, Jersey Women, recently played a series consisting of teams like Isle of Man Women, Cyprus Women and Denmark Women. They remained unbeaten in all six games and won the tournament

These two teams have played only one head-to-head match. Jersey Women won that match by 7 wickets.

Trending

ITA-W vs JER-W Match Details

The 1st T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2 will be played on May 25 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ITA-W vs JER-W, 1st T20I match

Date and Time: 25th May 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The pitch at Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match.

ITA-W vs JER-W Form Guide

ITA-W - Will be playing their first match

JER-W - Will be playing their first match

ITA-W vs JER-W Probable Playing XI

ITA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

M Rathnayake (wk), C Piparo, A Wikman, A Kontopirakis, D Nanayakkara, T Fernando, I Sims, E Bartram, K Peddrick, E Moore, T Araliya

JER-W Playing XI

No injury updates

M Maguire (wk), A Aikenhead, M Da Rocha, N Greig, G Wetherall, A Merritt, T Smith, O Bastin, C Greechan, G Mallet, F Tanguy

ITA-W vs JER-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rathnayake

M Rathnayake is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. M Maguire is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

C Piparo

A Aikenhead and C Piparo are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. C Piparo will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. A Wikman is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Merritt

T Fernando and A Merritt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Merritt will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. D Nanayakkara is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

C Greechan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Bastin and C Greechan. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. C Greechan will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. E Moore is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

ITA-W vs JER-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Merritt

A Merritt was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

T Fernando

T Fernando is one of the most crucial picks from the Italy Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.

5 Must-Picks for ITA-W vs JER-W, 1st T20I match

T Fernando

C Piparo

A Merritt

D Nanayakkara

G Wetherall

Italy Women vs Jersey Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Italy Women vs Jersey Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rathnayake

Batters: A Aikenhead, A Wikman, C Piparo

All-rounders: I Sims, D Nanayakkara, A Merritt, G Wetherall, T Fernando

Bowlers: O Bastin, C Greechan

Italy Women vs Jersey Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rathnayake

Batters: A Aikenhead, C Piparo

All-rounders: I Sims, D Nanayakkara, A Merritt, G Wetherall, T Fernando, E Bartram, K Peddrick

Bowlers: C Greechan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️