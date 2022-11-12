ITA-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens T20I Pentangular Series, Match 5

Italy Women (ITA-W) will take on Sweden Women (SWE-W) in match 5 of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series on Saturday at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the ITA-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and the pitch report.

Italy Women won their last match against Norway Women by 108 runs. Sweden Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the season.

Sweden Women will try their best to win the match, but Italy Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

ITA-W vs SWE-W Match Details

Match 5 of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series will be played on November 12 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ITA-W vs SWE-W, Women's T20I Pentangular Series, Match 5

Date and Time: 12th November 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

ITA-W vs SWE-W Form Guide

ITA-W - W

SWE-W - Will be playing their first match

ITA-W vs SWE-W Probable Playing XI

ITA-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Methnara Rathnayake (wk), Gayathri Batagoda, Chathurika Mahamalage, Emilia Bartram, Sadalee Malwatta, Nimesh Asuramanage, Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Kirandeep Kaur, Sonia Toffoletto, Anusha Landage, Sharon Withanage

SWE-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Signe Lundell (wk), Kanchan Rana, Abhilasha Singh, Eman Asim, Elsa Thelander, Rashmi Samashekar, Anya Vaidya, Sienna Linden, Surya Ravuri, Sophie Elmsjoo, Imali Jayasooriya

ITA-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rathnayake

M Rathnayake, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Lundell is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Rana

K Peddrick and K Rana are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Withanage

S Withanage and C Mahamalage are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Samashekar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Elmsjoo

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Elmsjoo and N Asuramanage. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. G Shukla is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ITA-W vs SWE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Peddrick

K Peddrick is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

K Rana

K Rana is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in death overs and bat in the lower-middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for ITA-W vs SWE-W, Match 2

K Rana

G Shukla

K Peddrick

S Withanage

R Samashekar

Italy Women vs Sweden Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death-over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Italy Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rathnayake, S Lundell

Batters: K Rana, A Singh, K Peddrick

All-rounders: R Samashekar, S Withanage, C Mahamalage

Bowlers: N Asuramanage, S Elmsjoo, G Shukla

Italy Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Lundell

Batters: K Rana, A Singh, K Peddrick

All-rounders: R Samashekar, S Withanage, C Mahamalage, E Bartman

Bowlers: D Nanayakkara, S Elmsjoo, G Shukla

