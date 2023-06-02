ITA-W vs TUR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2, Match 13

The 13th match of the ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2 will see Italy Women (ITA-W) square off against Turkey Women (TUR-W) at the Grainville in St Saviour on Friday, June 2.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ITA-W vs TUR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Turkey Women have lost all of their last three matches of the season. Italy Women, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches. Turkey Women will give it their all to win the match but Italy Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ITA-W vs TUR-W Match Details

The 13th match of the ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2 will be played on June 2 at the Grainville in St Saviour. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ITA-W vs TUR-W, Match 13

Date and Time: 2 June, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Grainville, St Saviour

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Germany Women and Sweden Women, where a total of 279 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

ITA-W vs TUR-W Form Guide

ITA-W - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

TUR-W - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

ITA-W vs TUR-W Probable Playing XI

ITA-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Methnara Rathnayake (wk), Kumudu Peddrick (c), W-Serena, Sonia Toffoletto, Dishani Samarawickrama, Emilia Bartram, Regina Suddahazai, Chathurika Mahamalage, Sharon Withanage, Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Nimesha Asuramanage.

TUR-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Goksu Ayan, Gulhatun Keles, Burcu Taylan (c), Hatice Okcu, Havva Karaduman (wk), Ezgi Kilic, Ozlem Essiz, Merve Sert, Rabia Sahan, Gulce Cengiz, Kubra Canavarci.

ITA-W vs TUR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rathnayake

M Rathnayake is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. H Karaduman is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Kilic

E Kilic and G Ayan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Warnakulasuriya played exceptionally well in the last series so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Mahamalage

E Bartman and C Mahamalage are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Suddahazai is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Nanayakkara

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Withange and D Nanayakkara. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Ekanayake is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ITA-W vs TUR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Mahamalage

C Mahamalage will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Mahamalage has gained 246 points in the last four matches.

E Bartman

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make E Bartman as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 189 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for ITA-W vs TUR-W, Match 13

C Mahamalage

E Bartman

K Peddrick

R Suddahazai

D Nanayakkara

Italy Women vs Turkey Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Italy Women vs Turkey Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rathnayake.

Batters: E Kilic, G Ayan, A Warnakulasuriya.

All-rounders: C Mahamalage, E Bartman, K Peddrick, R Suddahazai.

Bowlers: S Withanage, D Nanayakkara, N Ekanayake.

Italy Women vs Turkey Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rathnayake.

Batters: E Kilic.

All-rounders: C Mahamalage, E Bartman, K Peddrick, R Suddahazai.

Bowlers: S Withanage, D Nanayakkara, N Ekanayake, K Canavarci, G Cengiz.

Poll : 0 votes