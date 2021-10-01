ITA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship Group C Eliminator 

Italy (ITA) will take on Czech Republic (CZR) in Group C's Eliminator of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Both Italy and Czech Republic have been inconsistent in the European Cricket Championship. Italy ended the group stages with four wins and as many losses as they finished third in Group C. Czech Republic, meanwhile, finished fourth after winning three games and losing five.

ITA vs CZR Probable Playing 11 today

Italy: Nisar Ahmed (wk), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Irfan Shaikh, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Simranjit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Ravi Paul, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Wass

Czech Republic: Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sahil Grover, Aakash Parmar, Satyajit Sengupta, Kushal Mendon, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Ali Waqar, Keyur Mehta

Match Details

ITA vs CZR, Group C Eliminator, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: October 1st 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval generally favors the batters, who have been able to play through the line. As the ball comes on to the bat nicely, another high-scoring European Cricket Championship encounter could be on the cards today.

Today’s ITA vs CZR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nisar Ahmed – The Italy stumper has fared decently in the European Cricket Championship, chipping in with 46 useful runs.

Batsmen

Sudesh Wickramasekara – Wickramasekara, who has been in top form with the bat, has done well on the bowling front too. He has scored 159 runs at a strike rate of 152.88 while also taking six wickets.

Damith Kosala – Kosala is yet to fire with the bat, but he has taken four wickets in three overs in the European Cricket Championship.

All-rounders

Amir Sharif – Sharif has been in outstanding form with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 114 runs and taken 15 wickets in the European Cricket Championship.

Sabawoon Davizi – The Czech Republic seam-bowling all-rounder has mustered 128 runs at a strike rate of 147.12 and also picked up five wickets.

Bowlers

Satyajit Sengupta – Sengupta is Czech Republic's leading wicket-taker in the European Cricket Championship with 10 scalps to his name.

Jaspreet Singh – The Italy seamer has picked up eight wickets from six European Cricket Championship games.

Top 5 best players to pick in ITA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Team

Amir Sharif (ITA): 832 points

Sudesh Wickramasekara (CZR): 494 points

Baljit Singh (ITA): 456 points

Sabawoon Davizi (CZR): 398 points

Satyajit Sengupta (CZR): 390 points

Important stats for ITA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sudesh Wickramasekara: 159 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 152.88 & ER – 7.06

Satyajit Sengupta: 10 wickets; ER – 8.93

Amir Sharif: 114 runs & 15 wickets; SR – 183.87 & ER – 7.82

Baljit Singh: 128 runs; SR – 180.28

ITA vs CZR Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Italy vs Czech Republic - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nisar Ahmed, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Damith Kosala, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Baljit Singh, Amir Sharif, Jaspreet Singh, Satyajit Sengupta, Kushal Mendon

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara

Dream11 Team for Italy vs Czech Republic - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nisar Ahmed, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Ammad Khan, Sabawoon Davizi, Baljit Singh, Ravi Paul, Amir Sharif, Jaspreet Singh, Satyajit Sengupta, Keyur Mehta

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Sabawoon Davizi

Edited by Samya Majumdar