ITT vs BT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 25, 2023

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 is set to witness an exciting clash between the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Ba11sy Trichy in Match 17. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem is all set to host this thrilling encounter.

Tamizhans haven't had a good season so far, managing to win only one of their three games. However, they showcased their potential in their previous match against Nellai, emerging victorious. The team will be aiming to carry forward their winning momentum and secure another triumph.

On the other hand, Trichy finds themselves in a disappointing position, having lost all three of their matches. They are in dire need of a strong comeback to revive their campaign. They will be determined to turn the tables and secure a much-needed victory in this crucial clash.

With this exciting clash around the corner, there are some players who can provide a significant boost to your ITT vs BT Dream11 team. Now, let's take a look at the three best captaincy picks for your ITT vs BT Dream11 team.

#3 P Bhuvaneswaran (ITT) - 6 credits

Bhuvaneswaran displayed his brilliance in the previous game, claiming a remarkable five-wicket haul while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 5.10. His ability to strike crucial blows and restrict the opposition makes him a strong contender for the captaincy role in your ITT vs BT Dream11 team.

#2 Vijay Shankar (ITT) - 8.5 credits

Vijay Shankar

Shankar is a seasoned player who has showcased his all-round capabilities in the tournament. He started the season well with the ball, and his ability to contribute with the bat adds value to his selection.

With his experience and potential to make an impact in multiple facets of the game, Vijay Shankar is an ideal captaincy pick for your ITT vs BT Dream11 team.

#1 Ganga Sridhar Raju (BT) - 8.5 credits

Raju is a top-order batsman who brings a wealth of experience to the table. He has proven to be a reliable and consistent performer, making him a safe choice for the captaincy role in your Dream11 team for the ITT vs BT encounter.

With his ability to anchor the innings and accumulate runs, Raju can provide stability and contribute significantly.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's ITT vs BT Dream11 contest? Vijay Shankar Ganga Sridhar Raju 0 votes