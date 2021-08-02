ITT vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be up against the Madurai Panthers in the 20th match of the TNPL on August 2nd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans currently stand in fifth position in the points table with two victories and as many losses. They defeated the Kovai Kings in their previous encounter by two runs and will look to carry on the momentum in this game.

On the other hand, Madurai Panthers are just below Tamizhans in the points table in sixth position with just one win and two losses. Their previous encounter against the Royal Kings was washed out midway through due to rain.

ITT vs SMP Probable Playing 11 Today

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

S Dinesh, S Siddharth, Tushar Raheja (wk), Maan Bafna, P Francis Rokins, Aswin Crist, M Rooban Raj, R Rajkumar, M Mohammed (C), Alliraj Karuppusamy, S Mohan Prasath

Madurai Panthers

Arun Karthik, P Praveen Kumar (wk), B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (C), Jagatheesan Kousik, Sugenthiran, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, V Gowtham, R Silambarasan, Aushik Srinivas

Match Details

ITT vs SMP, TNPL

Date and Time: 2nd August, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Pitch Report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is extremely helpful for bowlers. Spinners will be key for the most part.

Chasing sides haven't tasted much success in Chennai and anything in excess of 150 will be a defendable total.

The team that wins the toss will most likely choose to bat first.

Today’s ITT vs SMP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Arun Karthik - Karthik has been a solid contributor for his side, ensuring adequate starts. Not only has he excelled with the bat, but he has also been crucial behind the wickets.

Batsmen

Francis Rokins - Rokins has performed admirably with the bat for the Tamizhans, scoring 108 runs in five games and is expected to deliver once again in this match.

Anirudh Sita Ram - Sita Ram scored a brilliant half-century in the last game and was a lone warrior for the Panthers before the match got washed out.

All-rounders

Jagatheesan Kousik - Kousik has been outstanding in both parts of the game, scoring 106 runs and taking six wickets thus far. He is a must-have for today's ITT vs SMP Dream11 team.

M Mohammed - Mohammed has been exceptional for the Tamizhans as he is the second-highest wicket-taker so far with nine wickets while also contributing crucial runs with the bat.

Bowlers

Kiran Akash - Akash has been an important bowler for the Panthers so far. He has six wickets to his name and his ability to restrain batters makes him a dangerous bowler.

Aswin Crist - Crist has performed decently with the ball for the Tamizhans and has also been excellent on the field, taking some great catches and contributing to the team’s cause.

Top 5 best players to pick in ITT vs SMP Dream11 prediction team

M Mohammed - 384 points

Jagatheesan Kousik - 359 points

Aswin Crist - 227 points

Maan Bafna - 210 points

Kiran Akash - 202 points

Important stats for ITT vs SMP Dream11 prediction team

M Mohammed - 5 matches, 9 wickets

Jagatheesan Kousik - 4 matches, 6 wickets, 106 runs

Kiran Akash - 4 matches, 6 wickets

Maan Bafna - 5 matches, 112 runs

Anirudh Sitaram - 4 matches, 102 runs

ITT vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today

ITT vs SMP Dream11 Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arun Karthik, NS Chaturved, Francis Rokins, Anirudh Sitaram, M Mohammed, Jagatheesan Kousik, Aswin Crist, Maan Bafna, Kiran Akash, R Silambarasan, Mohan Prasath

Captain: Jagatheesan Kousik Vice-Captain: M Mohammed

ITT vs SMP Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arun Karthik, Praveen Kumar, Francis Rokins, Anirudh Sitaram, S Dinesh, M Mohammed, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ravi Rajkumar, Aswin Crist, Maan Bafna, Kiran Akash

Captain: Maan Bafna Vice-Captain: Anirudh Sitaram

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee