ITT vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) take on the Madurai Panthers (SMP) at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Wednesday, July 20.

The Madurai Panthers have been brilliant in this year's TNPL, winning four out of their five matches so far. Although they have missed the services of Varun Chakravarthy for a few games, the Panthers have clicked as a unit, with the likes of Arun Karthik and Sunny Sandhu standing out. They will be keen to bag a win today and essentially seal their place in the top four. iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, are in a slightly tricky position with two wins in five games. They are in a must-win scenario and will bank on the experience of Dinesh Karthik and Srikkanth Anirudha to come out trumps against the Panthers. With valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Salem.

ITT vs SMP Probable Playing 11 Today

ITT XI

S Anand, Srikkanth Anirudha (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tushar Raheja, R Rajkumar, Subramanian Aravind, M Mohammed, Maan Bafna, Aswin Crist, Mohan Prasath and Lakshmi Sathiyannaarayan.

SMP XI

Arun Karthik, K Rajkumar, Vignesh Iyer, NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sunny Sandhu, Varun Chakravarthy, P Saravanan, R Silambarasan and B Rocky.

Match Details

ITT vs SMP, TNPL 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 20th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Pitch Report

A competitive track is expected at the SCF Cricket Ground with ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will look to go hard in the powerplay phase given the field restrictions. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down a touch and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Today’s ITT vs SMP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik has had a terrific year in T20 cricket, scoring runs for fun in the middle order. He has a lot of experience in this format, with his knack for finishing games being noteworthy. Given his recent form, he should be a must-have in your ITT vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

NS Chaturved: NS Chaturved has blown hot and cold in the tournament, unable to convert his starts into big ones. He is a good player of both pace and spin and can up the ante towards the backend of the innings. Given his knack for scoring big runs in the middle order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Sunny Sandhu: Sunny Sandhu has been the breakout star in this year's TNPL, impressing with his accuracy and death-bowling skills. He has picked seven wickets in five matches, with his economy rate of 6.11 standing out. With the conditions also likely to suit Sandhu, he could be a fine addition to your ITT vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

S Mohan Prasath: S Mohan Prasath has been brilliant with the ball in the powerplay phase, putting in economical performances and picking up key wickets. He relies on attacking the stumps and offering little room to the batters to make use of. Mohan Prasath has been ITT's go-to bowler in the powerplay and given his form, he can backed to take a wicket or two in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in ITT vs SMP Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Karthik (ITT)

NS Chaturved (SMP)

R Silambarasan (SMP)

Important stats for ITT vs SMP Dream11 prediction team

M Mohammed - 6 wickets in 5 TNPL 2021 matches, Average: 22.50

Sunny Sandhu - 7 wickets in 5 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 16.57

Arun Karthik - 229 runs in 5 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 45.80

ITT vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

ITT vs SMP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Karthik, A Karthik, S Anirudha, NS Chaturved, S Aravind, K Rajkumar, M Mohammed, S Sandhu, A Crist, S Mohan Prasath and R Silambarasan.

Captain: Dinesh Karthik. Vice-captain: NS Chaturved.

ITT vs SMP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Karthik, A Karthik, S Anand, NS Chaturved, M Bafna, K Rajkumar, M Mohammed, S Sandhu, A Crist, S Mohan Prasath and R Silambarasan.

Captain: Dinesh Karthik. Vice-captain: S Sandhu.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far