ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2021 Match 7

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will take on Salem Spartans in the seventh match of the TNPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Both IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Salem Spartans had games scheduled on July 20 and July 19 respectively. However, both the matches were abandoned because of adverse weather conditions. In their first match against Lyca Kovai Kings, Salem Spartans’ bowlers faced a tough time and conceded 168 runs off 18 overs by the time the game was called off.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans were also up against Lyca Kovai Kings in their most recent TNPL match. Their batting order suffered a nightmare as they were reduced to 36 for seven in 8.2 overs. However, fortunately for them, the game got abandoned.

Squads to choose from

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

M Mohammed (c), Aswin Crist, Maan Bafna, S Mohan Prasath, S Dinesh, S Siddharth, P Francis Rokins, S Aravind, Tushar Raheja (wk), K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, R Rajkumar, Mohammed Ashik, Ashwin Balaji, Dinesh Karthik

Salem Spartans

Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, Hari Gopinath, Daryl Ferrario (c), S Abishiek, Akshay Srinivasan, Umashankar Sushil(wk), B Praanesh, M Ganesh Moorthi, Ravi Karthikeyan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, A Aarif, Rajendran Karthikeyan, Rathnam AVR

ITT vs SS Probable Playing XI Today

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

S Dinesh, S Aravind, S Siddharth, Maan Bafna, P Francis Rokins, Tushar Raheja (wk), R Rajkumar, M Mohammed (c), Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

Salem Spartans

Akshay Srinivasan, Gopinath, S Abishek, Umashankar Sushil (wk), B Praanesh, Daryl Ferrario (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravi Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, G Periyaswamy, Murugan Ashwin.

Match Details

Match: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans, Match 7

Date and Time: 24th July 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to aid the batsmen but the track could have something for the bowlers as well. The side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first as chasing could prove to be difficult at this venue.

ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today

ITT vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Raheja, D Ferrario, A Srinivasan, S Siddharth, M Mohammed, R Karthikeyan, R Rajkumar, G Periyaswamy, A Crist, M G Moorthi, M Ashwin

Captain: M Mohammed, Vice-Captain: G Periyaswamy

ITT vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Raheja, D Ferrario, A Srinivasan, S Siddharth, K Gopinath, M Mohammed, R Karthikeyan, R Rajkumar, A Crist, M G Moorthi, M Ashwin

Captain: A Crist, Vice-Captain: M G Moorthi

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava