ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Salem Spartans (SS) take on the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) at the SNR College Cricket Ground on Wednesday, July 13.

Salem Spartans are reeling at the bottom of the TNPL points table with no wins to their name this season. Although they have a strong bowling attack in place, the Spartans have flattered to deceive with the bat in crunch situations. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold this season. They have only fared marginally better than the Spartans and will start as the slight favorites. With two valuable points on offer, an entertaining game beckons between the two sides in Coimbatore.

ITT vs SS Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Jafar Jamal, Gopinath, R Kavin (wk), S Abishiek, S Ganesh, Daryl Ferrario, Murugan Ashwin (c), M Ganesh Moorthi, Pranav Kumar, G Kishoor and G Periyaswamy.

ITT XI

S Siddharth, S Aravind, Subramanian Anand, Maan Bafna, Tushar Raheja (wk), M Mohammed (c), Francis Rokins, A Karuppusamy, Aswin Crist, Thamarai Kannan and Mohan Prasath.

Match Details

ITT vs SS, TNPL 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 13th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the SNR College Cricket Ground with something in it for both the batters and bowlers. The new-ball phase will be key with the pacers bound to get some help early on. The ball should, however, skid on nicely to the bat, allowing the batters to get their eye in and play their shots freely. There could be some turn available for the spinners as well, making for an interesting contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s ITT vs SS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Tushar Raheja: Tushar Raheja has been decent for ITT this season, coming up with handy knocks in the middle order. He is a good player of spin and has upped the ante at times of need with the bat. Given the form that he is at the moment, Raheja should be the one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Daryl Ferrario: Daryl Ferrario has been Salem Spartans' best batter, scoring valuable runs in the middle order. Although his strike rate has been on the lower side, Ferrario has held one end up for the Spartans with his ability to rotate the strike consistently. With the Spartans star due a big knock, he is a good addition to your ITT vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Mohammed: M Mohammed has been impressive for ITT, coming up trumps with both the bat and ball. He was the player of the match in ITT's lone win this season, with his big-hitting abilities serving the side well. While his bowling prowess holds him in good stead, his batting exploits of late should make him a must-have in your ITT vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

G Periyaswamy: G Periyaswamy is one of the best bowlers in the competition and has some experience to fall back on as well. He is known for his ability to hit the yorker length consistently and also outfox batters with his clever variations. With Periyaswamy bound to come good in this tournament at some point, he could be a handy addition to your ITT vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ITT vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Murugan Ashwin (SS)

Maan Bafna (ITT)

Daryl Ferrario (SS)

Important stats for ITT vs SS Dream11 prediction team

G Periyaswamy - 1 wickets in 3 TNPL 2021 matches, ER: 6.55

Pranav Kumar - 54 runs in 2 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 54.00

Daryl Ferrario - 84 runs in 3 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 42.00

ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

ITT vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Raheja, K Gopinath, S Aravind, P Kumar, M Mohammed, S Siddharth, M Bafna, D Ferrario, A Crist, M Ashwin and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: D Ferrario. Vice-captain: M Mohammed.

ITT vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Raheja, K Gopinath, S Aravind, R Kavin, M Mohammed, S Abishiek, M Bafna, D Ferrario, A Crist, M Ashwin and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: M Mohammed. Vice-captain: G Periyaswamy.

