JAB vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Brescia Match - April 13th, 2021

Janjua Brescia will take on Brescia CC in a crucial ECS T10 Brescia fixture on Tuesday.

Janjua Brescia have played four games in the ECS T10 Brescia so far, winning three, with their only defeat coming against JIB Cricket Club. They defeated Pak Lions Ghedi by 73 runs in their last match.

Brescia CC, on the other hand, have lost two of the three matches they have played in the ECS T10 Brescia. Their last encounter was abandoned due to rain.

Squads to choose from:

Janjua Brescia

Nasir Rehman, Ateeq Khan, Hasnain Mirza, Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Shazad Ahmed, Muhammad Saqib, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Shouab, Bachittar Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal

Brescia CC

Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ranjah Hammad, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Aliraza Qaisar, Basharat Ali, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Zai Mushtaq, Zain Haider, Ammad Khan, Anwar Attieq, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Naseer Hussain, Yasir Nawaz

Predicted Playing XIs

Janjua Brescia

Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal, Hasnain Mirza

Brescia CC

Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Yasir Nawaz, Ammad Khan, Shadnan Khan, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Naseer Hussain, Qulb Sajjad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali

Match Details

Match: Janjua Brescia vs Brescia CC

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Date and Time: 13th April, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JAB vs BRE)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, N Ramzan, N Ahmad, Q Sajjad, I Khan, B Hussain, Z Ali, M A Jafri, M Mushtaq, M Afzal, F Shah

Captain: M A Jafri. Vice-captain: N Ramzan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ramzan, N Ahmad, Q Sajjad, I Khan, B Hussain, Z Ali, M A Jafri, A R Islam, M Mushtaq, M Afzal, F Shah

Captain: N Ahmad. Vice-captain: I Khan