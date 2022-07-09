JAB vs BRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia, Eliminator 3

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club (JAB) will take on Brescia Cricket Club (BRE) in Eliminator 3 match of the ECS T10 Brescia on Saturday at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium in Brescia.

Brescia Cricket Club have performed well in this year's tournament, winning four of their last seven games. Janjua Brescia Cricket Club, on the other hand, didn't have a great start to the tournament as they lost three consecutive matches, but they were able to make a comeback in their last three games.

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match and continue their winning streak, but Brescia Cricket Club are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by the Brescia Cricket Club.

JAB vs BRE Probable Playing XI

JAB Playing XI

Zahid Ali (c), Naeem Ahmad, Umair Baig (wk), Waseem Ahmad, Haseeb Abdul, Farhad Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Nasir Mehmood, Yousuf Maqsood, Muhammad Afzal, Jaspinder Singh

BRE Playing XI

Yasir Dullu, Sajid Afridi, Imad Khan, Nadjibullah Yasser, Naveed Chaudhary, Qalab Sajjad (c), Bashar Khan, Naseer Husnain (wk), Farooq Khan, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad

Match Details

JAB vs BRE, ECS T10 Brescia, Eliminator 3

Date and Time: July 9 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium, Brescia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium in Brescia is batting-friendly, where the batters should be able to score a lot of runs. Pacers may find early wickets if they bowl in the right areas.

There have been 100+ innings in the last four matches, so you can expect another high-scoring match. The pitch is not expected to change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.

JAB vs BRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Khan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 38 runs in just 23 balls in the match against JIB.

Batters

Y Dullu and F Ali are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Chaudhary is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Khan Afridi and Z Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Q Sajjad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Maqsood and B Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. W Ahmad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in JAB vs BRE Dream11 prediction team

W Ahmad (JAB)

S Khan Afridi (BRE)

Z Ali (JAB)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club: Important stats for Dream11 team

Z Ali - 28 runs and six wickets

S Khan Afridi - 102 runs and four wickets

W Ahmad - 63 runs and one wicket

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: I Khan, F Ali, Y Dullu, N Chaudhary, S Khan Afridi, Q Sajjad, Z Ali, B Khan, Y Maqsood, I Naveen, W Ahmad

Captain: B Khan Vice Captain: S Khan Afridi

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: I Khan, F Ali, N Mehmood, N Chaudhary, S Khan Afridi, Q Sajjad, Z Ali, H Abdul, B Khan, Y Maqsood, W Ahmad

Captain: B Khan Vice Captain: W Ahmad

