JAB vs CIV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia, Eliminator 2

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club (JAB) will take on Cividate (CIV) in the Eliminator 2 of the ECS T10 Brescia on Friday at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium in Brescia.

Both teams haven't performed well in this season's ECS T10 tournament as Cividate have won only two of their last five games.

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club, on the other hand, didn't have a great start to the tournament as they lost three consecutive matches but were able to make a comeback in the last two games.

Cividate will look to play to the best of their potential to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Janjua Brescia Cricket Club is a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Janjua Brescia Cricket Club.

JAB vs CIV Probable Playing XI

JAB Playing XI

Zahid Ali (c), Naeem Ahmad, Umair Baig (wk), Waseem Ahmad, Haseeb Abdul, Farhad Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Nasir Mehmood, Yousuf Maqsood, Muhammad Afzal, Jaspinder Singh

CIV Playing XI

Kuljinder Singh (c), Arslan Muhammad, Abdul Rehman (wk), Zain Ali, Isra Munshi, Sajjad Ahmad, Ram Sunil, Usama Muzaffar, Hamad Afzal, Parminder Kumar, Musharraf Muzaffar

Match Details

JAB vs CIV, ECS T10 Brescia, Eliminator 2

Date and Time: July 08, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium, Brescia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium in Brescia is batting-friendly, where the batters should be able to score a lot of runs. Pacers may find early wickets if they bowl in the right areas.

There have been four 100+ innings in the last four matches so you can expect another high-scoring match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.

JAB vs CIV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Ahmed, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

I Munshi and F Ali are the two best batsmen pick for the Dream11 team. S Ahmed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Singh and Z Ali are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and completing their quota of overs. W Ahmad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Maqsood and H Afzal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Afzal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in JAB vs CIV Dream11 prediction team

W Ahmed (JAB)

K Singh (CIV)

Z Ali (CIV)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Cividate: Important stats for Dream11 team

Z Ali - 72 runs and five wickets

K Singh - 70 runs and five wickets

W Ahmad - 45 runs and three wickets

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Cividate Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: N Ahmad, F Ali, S Ahmad, I Munshi, W Ahmad, H Abdul, K Singh, Z Ali, R Qureshi, M Afzal, H Afzal

Captain: Z Ali Vice Captain: W Ahmad

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: N Ahmad, F Ali, S Ahmad, I Munshi, W Ahmad, M Arslan, K Singh, Z Ali, Y Maqsood, M Afzal, H Afzal

Captain: Z Ali Vice Captain: W Ahmad

