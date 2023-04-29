JAB vs CIV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 27

The 27th match of the ECS Milan T10 will see the Janjua Brescia Cricket Club (JAB) square off against the Cividate (CIV) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Saturday, April 29. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the JAB vs CIV Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Janjua Brescia Cricket Club have played four matches in the tournament and have won all of them. They are currently second in the points table and will be looking to win this match in order to maintain their position in the top half of the table.

Cividate, on the other hand, have lost three of their five matches. They are currently struggling in seventh in the points table. Cividate will be looking to win this match and get their campaign back on track.

JAB vs CIV Match Details

The 27th game of the ECS MilanT10 will be played on April 29 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan and will commence at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JAB vs CIV, Match 27

Date and Time: April 29, 2023; 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

JAB vs CIV Probable Playing XIs

JAB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

JAB Probable Playing XI

F Ali, A Khan, N Ahmad, Z Ali, S Ahmed, V Yadav, H Saad, K Lal, B Singh, M Afzal, and A Safi.

CIV Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CIV Probable Playing XI

S Ali, S Singh, M Usama, I Munshi, M Muzaffar, K Singh, M Arslan, Z Ali, R Sunil, A Malik, and H Afzal.

JAB vs CIV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ali

Ali has been in good form with the bat this tournament. He is scoring runs consistently and that makes him a great choice from the batters category.

Batter

V Yadav

Yadav bats in the top-order and can score runs at a great rate. He has been in good touch this tournament and will be the best pick from the batters category for the match.

All-rounder

Z Ali

Z Ali has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He can score vital runs and also pick up crucial wickets, making him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

A Safi

Safi has been in good form with the ball this tournament. He has picked up wickets regularly and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

JAB vs CIV match captain and vice-captain choices

M Arslan

M Arslan could be a crucial pick for the match as he has the ability to change the course of the match with either the bat or the ball. He can multiply points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Z Ali

Ali has been in good form with both the bat and the ball this tournament. His recent all-round form makes him a great candidate as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for JAB vs CIV, Match 27

S Ali

V Yadav

M Arlslan

Z Ali

A Safi

JAB vs CIV Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. Top-order batters and all-rounders who will complete their quota of overs with the ball will be good picks for the match.

JAB vs CIV Dream11 Prediction, Match 27, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Ali

Batters: V Yadav, I Munshi, M Muzaffar

All-rounders: K Lal, M Arslan, K Singh-I, Z Ali

Bowlers: B Singh, A Safi, H Abdul

