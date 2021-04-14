JAB vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia Match - Apr 14, 2021

Janjua Brescia will take on Cividate in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Janjua Brescia will be disappointed with their performance in the ECS T10 Brescia so far. They have managed to win just one of their four matches and are currently third in the points table. Janjua Brescia lost to Brescia CC by 46 runs in their last match.

Cividate, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the ECS T10 Brescia, with their opening two fixtures abandoned due to rain. They are currently fourth in the standings and will be eager to win Wednesday's game.

Squads to choose from

Janjua Brescia

Ahmadullah Safi, Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Shouab, Raeem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Ateeq Khan, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Lovepreet Singh, Abdul Rehman, Bachittar Singh, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Saqib, Shazad Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Basit Ali, Hasnain Mirza, Ateeq Khan Zakhail and Shiraz Utmanzai.

Cividate

Bilal Ahmad, Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Yaqub Iqbal, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid (WK), Amir Nadeem, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Ramzan Shabbir, Dara Shikoh (WK), Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh (C), Usman Talib and Rashid Umar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Janjua Brescia

Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Ateeq Khan, Waseem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Lovepreet Singh, Mohammad Afzal, Raeem Qureshi.

Cividate

Kuljinder Singh (C), Dara Shikoh, Farhan Javaid (WK), Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Rashid Umar.

Match Details

Match: Janjua Brescia vs Cividate, Match 11

Date: 14th April 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground is a flat one, where the batsmen will get full value for their shots. Chasing becomes difficult at the venue as the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses. Three of the last four ECS T10 Brescia matches played here were won by teams batting first.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JAB vs CIV)

JAB vs CIV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Brescia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ateeq Khan, Nasir Ramzan, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Waleed Sikandar, Dara Shikoh, Kuljinder Singh, Ahmadullah Safi, Usman Javaid, Suleman Ali, Arslan Sabir.

Captain: Dara Shikoh. Vice-captain: Waseem Ahmad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nasir Ramzan, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Rashid Umar, Zahid Ali, Dara Shikoh, Kuljinder Singh, Ahmadullah Safi, Usman Javaid, Suleman Ali, Arslan Sabir.

Captain: Dara Shikoh. Vice-captain: Ahmadullah Safi.