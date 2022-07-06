JAB vs JIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 10

Janjua Brescia (JAB) will take on Jinnah Brescia (JIB) in the 10th match of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at the JCC Brescia Cricket in Brescia on Wednesday.

Janjua Brescia have had a poor start to their ECS T10 Brescia 2022 campaign, losing their first two games. They are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table. With two wins and a loss, Jinnah Brescia, meanwhile, are second in the standings.

JAB vs JIB Probable Playing 11 today

Janjua Brescia: Adnan Ali, Farhad Ali, Naeem Ahmad (wk), Zahid Ali (c), Waseem Ahmad, Raheem Qureshi, Haseeb Abdul, Muhammad Afzal, Usama Munir, Jaspinder Singh, Yousuf Maqsood.

Jinnah Brescia: Nisar Ahmed (wk), Faheem Nazir, Sharukh Nawaz, Rizwan Mohy Uddin, Hassan Ahmad (c), Muhammad Imran, Ghulam Farid, Sadat Ali, Rukhsar Ahmed, Mubashar Hussain, Faisal Shabbir.

Match Details

JAB vs JIB, 10th Match, ECS T10 Brescia 2022

Date & Time: July 6th 2022, 2 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia

Pitch Report

The track at the JCC Brescia Cricket in Brescia is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected from today's game.

Today’s JAB vs JIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naeem Ahmad can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Sharukh Nawaz has amassed 81 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 231.42 in the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 so far.

Farhad Ali has scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 180.00. He has cleared the boundary at will, hitting five sixes.

All-rounder

Faheem Nazir is yet to be dismissed in the ECS T10 Brescia 2022, having accumulated 108 runs at a strike rate of 211.76. He has also bowled three overs at an economy of 5.66.

Bowler

Rukhsar Ahmed has played two ECS T10 Brescia 2022 games, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAB vs JIB Dream11 Prediction Team

Faheem Nazir (JIB): 216 points

Ghulam Farid (JIB): 170 points

Sharukh Nawaz (JIB): 151 points

Haseeb Abdul (JAB): 100 points

Farhad Ali (JAB): 87 points

Important stats for JAB vs JIB Dream11 Prediction Team

Faheem Nazir: 108 runs

Ghulam Farid: 4 wickets

Sharukh Nawaz: 81 runs

Haseeb Abdul: 3 wickets

Farhad Ali: 45 runs

JAB vs JIB Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Brescia 2022)

Dream11 Team for Janjua Brescia vs Jinnah Brescia - ECS T10 Brescia 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naeem Ahmad, Sharukh Nawaz, Nisar Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Faheem Nazir, Waseem Ahmad, Ghulam Farid, Haseeb Abdul, Rukhsar Ahmed, Mubashar Hussain, Faisal Shabbir.

Captain: Faheem Nazir. Vice-captain: Farhad Ali.

Dream11 Team for Janjua Brescia vs Jinnah Brescia - ECS T10 Brescia 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naeem Ahmad, Sharukh Nawaz, Nisar Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Ghulam Farid, Haseeb Abdul, Rukhsar Ahmed, Raheem Qureshi, Faisal Shabbir.

Captain: Ghulam Farid. Vice-captain: Sharukh Nawaz.

