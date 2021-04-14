JAB vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia Match - Apr 15, 2021

Janjua Brescia will take on Jinnah Brescia in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Janjua Brescia will head into the fixture high on confidence after winning their last game against Cividate by two wickets. They have won just two out of their six ECS T10 Brescia matches and are currently third in the standings. Janjua Brescia will be eager to pick up a win and climb up the points table.

Jinnah Brescia, on the other hand, are having a good season so far. They have won three of their four matches and are currently placed just above their opponents in the ECS T10 Brescia points table. Jinnah Brescia registered a massive 41-run victory over Brescia CC in their last match.

Squads to choose from

Janjua Brescia

Ahmadullah Safi, Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Shouab, Raeem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Ateeq Khan, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Lovepreet Singh, Abdul Rehman, Bachittar Singh, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Saqib, Shazad Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Basit Ali, Hasnain Mirza, Ateeq Khan Zakhail and Shiraz Utmanzai.

Jinnah Brescia

Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass (WK), Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Rukhsar Ahmed (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Ahmad Hassan, Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid and Mirza Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XIs

Janjua Brescia

Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Abdul Rehman, Waseem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Ahmadullah Safi, Muhammad Shouab, Raeem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Lovepreet Singh.

Jinnah Brescia

Rukhsar Ahmed (C), Faheem Nazir, Harsha Wass (WK), Nisar Ahmed, Hassan Ahmad, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Sukhwinder Singh, Janaka Wass.

Match Details

Match: Janjua Brescia vs Jinnah Brescia, Match 13

Date & Time: 15th April 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground is a flat batting wicket, which provides an even bounce and remains true throughout the match. The last three of the four ECS T10 Brescia games played at the venue were won by the chasing teams.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JAB vs JIB)

JAB vs JIB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Brescia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hassan Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan, Janaka Wass, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Zahid Ali, Charith Fernando, Ahmadullah Safi, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Mohammad Afzal.

Captain: Ahmadullah Safi. Vice-captain: Nasir Ramzan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hassan Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan, Janaka Wass, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Zahid Ali, Charith Fernando, Ahmadullah Safi, Muhammad Imran, Suleman Ali, Mohammad Afzal.

Captain: Waseem Ahmad. Vice-captain: Ahmadullah Safi.