JAB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia, Match 12

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club (JAB) will take on Kings XI (KIN-XI) in the 12th match of the ECS T10 Brescia on Wednesday at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium in Brescia.

Neither team has had a great start to the tournament. Janjua Brescia Cricket Club lost their last two matches to BRCC and PLG by 15 runs and 37 runs respectively. Kings XI, on the other hand, lost one of their last two matches to BRCC by 16 runs.

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Kings XI are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Kings XI.

JAB vs KIN-XI Probable Playing XI

JAB Playing XI

Mohammad Afzal, Waseem Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad (wk), Jaspinder Singh, Adnan Ali, Haseeb Abdul, Farhad Ali, Nasir Ramzan, Yousuf Maqsood, Nasir Mehmood, Zahid Ali (c)

KIN-XI Playing XI

Vikas Kumar (wk), Vibhor Yadav, Simranjit Singh (c), Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Malkeet Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jaipal Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh

Match Details

JAB vs KIN-XI, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 12

Date and Time: July 06, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium, Brescia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium in Brescia is batting-friendly, where the batsmen should be able to score a lot of runs. Pacers may find early wickets if they bowl in the right areas.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.

JAB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Kumar, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 27 runs in 18 balls in the last match against BRE.

Batters

S Singh and F Ali are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Yadav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 62 runs in 22 balls and picked up two wickets in the last match.

All-rounders

H Abdul and K Lal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Lal smashed 15 runs and took four wickets in the first match against CIV.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Singh and A Abdullah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Afzal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in JAB vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction team

H Abdul (JAB)

K Lal (KIN-XI)

V Yadav (KIN-XI)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Kings XI: Important stats for Dream11 team

H Abdul - One run and three wickets

K Lal - 15 runs and four wickets

V Yadav - 80 runs and two wickets

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Kings XI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: V Kumar, V Yadav, S Singh, F Ali, W Ahmad, H Abdul, K Lal, Jagmeet Singh, A Abdullah, Jaipal Singh, M Afzal

Captain: V Yadav Vice Captain: K Lal

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: V Kumar, V Yadav, S Singh, F Ali, A Ali, H Abdul, K Lal, Jagmeet Singh, A Abdullah, Jaipal Singh, R Qureshi

Captain: K Lal Vice Captain: V Yadav

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far