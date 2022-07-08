JAB vs PLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Eliminator 1

Janjua Brescia (JAB) will take on Pak Lions Ghedi (PLG) in the first Eliminator of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Friday, July 8.

Janjua Brescia won two of their five matches and finished fifth in the table. Pak Lions Ghedi, meanwhile, finished rock-bottom, managing to win just one of their five games.

JAB vs PLG Probable Playing 11 Today

JAB XI

Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad (wk), Waseem Ahmad, Haseeb Abdul, Farhad Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Nasir Mehmood, Yousuf Maqsood, Jaspinder Singh, Adnan Ali, Usama Munir.

PLG XI

Mudassar Riaz, Asad Imran, Rizwan uz Zaman, Jawad Mohammad, Hammad Ranjha (C), Riaz Mudassar (wk), Adnan Mahmood, Waqar Ashraf, Hassan Naveed, Tabassum Riaz, Mohsin Iqbal.

Match Details

JAB vs PLG, ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Eliminator 1

Date and Time: 8th July, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Pitch Report

The track at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground generally favors the batters, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. Both teams would prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s JAB vs PLG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ahmed is decent with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

M Riaz is Pak Lions Ghedi's top run-scorer in the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 with 107 runs at an average of 21.40 in five matches.

All-rounders

A Imran is a wonderful all-rounder who has scored 121 runs at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 153.16. He’s also Pak Lions Ghedi's leading wicket-taker in the competition with seven scalps to his name. Imran can prove to be a brilliant captaincy pick for your JAB vs PLG Dream11 fantasy team.

H Abdul has taken five wickets in five games and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Bowler

T Riaz has scalped five wickets at an average of 21 in the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAB vs PLG Dream11 prediction team

A Imran (PLG) – 401 points

M Riaz (PLG) – 273 points

T Riaz (PLG) – 210 points

H Abdul (JAB) – 203 points

H Naveed (PLG) – 193 points

Important stats for JAB vs PLG Dream11 prediction team

A Imran: 121 runs and 7 wickets

M Riaz: 107 runs

T Riaz: 5 wickets

H Abdul: 5 wickets

H Naveed: 4 wickets

JAB vs PLG Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia 2022)

JAB vs PLG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Brescia 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ahmad, M Riaz, F Ali, J Mohammad, A Imran, H Abdul, H Naveed, T Riaz, W Ahmad, Y Maqsood, R Qureshi.

Captain: A Imran. Vice-captain: M Riaz.

JAB vs PLG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Brescia 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ahmad, R Mudassar, M Riaz, F Ali, J Mohammad, A Imran, H Abdul, H Naveed, T Riaz, W Ahmad, Y Maqsood.

Captain: H Abdul. Vice-captain: T Riaz.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far