JAB vs PLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia, Match 6

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club (JAB) will take on Pak Lions Ghedi (PLG) in the sixth match of the ECS T10 Brescia on Tuesday at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium in Brescia.

Both teams haven't had a great start to the tournament since Janjua Brescia Cricket Club lost their first match to BRCC by 15 runs, while Pak Lions Ghedi lost their first match to CIV by 44 runs.

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club will look to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Pak Lions Ghedi are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Pak Lions Ghedi.

JAB vs PLG Probable Playing XI

JAB Playing XI

Mohammad Afzal, Waseem Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad (wk), Jaspinder Singh, Adnan Ali, Haseeb Abdul, Farhad Ali, Nasir Ramzan, Yousuf Maqsood, Nasir Mehmood, Zahid Ali (c)

PLG Playing XI

Mudassar Riaz (wk), Taimoor Ali, Khurram Zafar, Asad Imran, Rizwan Zaman, Tabassum Riaz, Jawad Mohammad, Hassan Naveed, Waqar Ashraf, Fakhar Imran, Hammad Ranjha

Match Details

JAB vs PLG, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 6

Date and Time: July 05, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium, Brescia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium in Brescia is batting-friendly, where the batsmen should be able to score a lot of runs. Pacers may find early wickets if they bowl in the right areas.

There have been four 100+ innings in the last four matches so you can expect another high-scoring match. The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.

JAB vs PLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Riaz, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. N Ahmed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

K Zafar and F Ali are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

H Abdul and W Ahmad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Abdul took two early wickets in the last match against BRE.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Riaz and R Qureshi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. F Imran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in JAB vs PLG Dream11 prediction team

H Abdul (JAB)

W Ahmad (JAB)

F Imran (PLG)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Pak Lions Ghedi: Important stats for Dream11 team

H Abdul - Two wickets

W Ahmad - 12 runs and one wicket

F Imran - Four wickets

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Pak Lions Ghedi Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Riaz, N Ahmad, K Zafar, T Ali, F Ali, W Ahmad, H Abdul, J Singh, R Qureshi, T Riaz, F Imran

Captain: H Abdul Vice Captain: W Ahmad

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Riaz, A Ali, K Zafar, T Ali, F Ali, W Ahmad, H Abdul, H Naveed, M Afzal, T Riaz, F Imran

Captain: H Abdul Vice Captain: F Imran

