JAB vs PLG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia match – April 12th, 2021

Janjua Brescia will face off against Pak Lions Ghedi in the second match of the ECS T10 Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Monday.

Janjua Brescia were originally a part of ECS T10 Italy but will now compete in the ECS Brescia T10 League. They have a well-settled squad with a lot of experienced players in their ranks. The club lost in the semifinals during the 2020 edition of the ECS T10 Rome and will look to go home with the silverware this year.

Pak Lions Ghedi is a new addition to their league and will make their debut this season. They have a weak squad with not many experienced players in their side. The onus will be on the youngsters to step up and perform at their level best.

Janjua Brescia are clear favorites to win this match.

Squads to choose from

Janjua Brescia

Nasir Rehman, Ateeq Khan, Hasnain Mirza, Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Shazad Ahmed, Muhammad Saqib, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Shouab, Bachittar Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal

Pak Lions Ghedi

Rohit Rajan Unnithan, Mudassar Riaz, Sheraz Khan, Bebin Zacharia, Dilawar Hussain, Sukhwinder Singh-II, John Joseph, Tojo Thomas, Fakhar Imran, Haseeb Abdul, Tabassum Riaz, Rizwan Uz Zaman, Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz, Nadeem FaisalShueb Khan, Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Hamza Zia, Ehtasham Safdar

Probable Playing XIs

Janjua Brescia

Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal, Hasnain Mirza

Pak Lions Ghedi

Tojo Thomas, Rizwan Uz Zaman, Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz, Nadeem Faisal, Shueb Khan, Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Hamza Zia, Ehtasham Safdar, Riaz, Sheraz Khan, Bebin Zacharia

Match Details

Match: Janjua Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi, Match 2

Date and Time: 12th April, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brescia Cricket Ground has assisted both batsmen and bowlers in recent times. Thus, a fair contest is expected between bat and ball. Chasing will be a good option at this venue, with the wicket remaining the same throughout the game.

JAB vs PLG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAB vs PLG Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Rehman, Hasnain Mirza, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Shouab, Tojo Thomas, Zahid Ali, Farhad Ali, Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz, Mohammad Afzal, Ehtasham Safdar, Hamza Zia

Captain: Tojo Thomas Vice-captain: Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Saqib, Zahid Ali, Tojo Thomas, Muhammad Tayyab, Rizwan Zaman, Sheraz Khan, Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Afzal, Adnan Ali, Shueb Khan, Hamza Zia

Captain: Adnan Ali Vice-captain: Zahid Ali