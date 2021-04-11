JAB vs PLG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia match – April 12th, 2021

Janjua Brescia will face off against Pak Lions Ghedi in the second match of the ECS T10 Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Monday.
Janjua Brescia were originally a part of ECS T10 Italy but will now compete in the ECS Brescia T10 League. They have a well-settled squad with a lot of experienced players in their ranks. The club lost in the semifinals during the 2020 edition of the ECS T10 Rome and will look to go home with the silverware this year.
Pak Lions Ghedi is a new addition to their league and will make their debut this season. They have a weak squad with not many experienced players in their side. The onus will be on the youngsters to step up and perform at their level best.
Janjua Brescia are clear favorites to win this match.
Squads to choose from
Janjua Brescia
Nasir Rehman, Ateeq Khan, Hasnain Mirza, Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Shazad Ahmed, Muhammad Saqib, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Shouab, Bachittar Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal
Pak Lions Ghedi
Rohit Rajan Unnithan, Mudassar Riaz, Sheraz Khan, Bebin Zacharia, Dilawar Hussain, Sukhwinder Singh-II, John Joseph, Tojo Thomas, Fakhar Imran, Haseeb Abdul, Tabassum Riaz, Rizwan Uz Zaman, Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz, Nadeem FaisalShueb Khan, Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Hamza Zia, Ehtasham Safdar
Probable Playing XIs
Janjua Brescia
Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal, Hasnain Mirza
Pak Lions Ghedi
Tojo Thomas, Rizwan Uz Zaman, Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz, Nadeem Faisal, Shueb Khan, Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Hamza Zia, Ehtasham Safdar, Riaz, Sheraz Khan, Bebin Zacharia
Match Details
Match: Janjua Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi, Match 2
Date and Time: 12th April, 2:30 pm IST
Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Brescia Cricket Ground has assisted both batsmen and bowlers in recent times. Thus, a fair contest is expected between bat and ball. Chasing will be a good option at this venue, with the wicket remaining the same throughout the game.
JAB vs PLG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Rehman, Hasnain Mirza, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Shouab, Tojo Thomas, Zahid Ali, Farhad Ali, Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz, Mohammad Afzal, Ehtasham Safdar, Hamza Zia
Captain: Tojo Thomas Vice-captain: Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Saqib, Zahid Ali, Tojo Thomas, Muhammad Tayyab, Rizwan Zaman, Sheraz Khan, Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Afzal, Adnan Ali, Shueb Khan, Hamza Zia
Captain: Adnan Ali Vice-captain: Zahid Ali