JAB vs TRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 42

The 42nd match of the ECS Milan T10 will see Trentino Aquila (TRA) square off against Janjua Brescia (JAB) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Tuesday, May 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TRA vs JAB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Trentino Aquila have won two of their last six matches. Janjua Brescia, on the other hand, have won five of their last seven matches of the season.

Trentino Aquila will give it their all to win the match, but Janjua Brescia are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TRA vs JAB Match Details

The 42nd match of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on May 2 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan. The game is set to commence at 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRA vs JAB, Match 42

Date and Time: May 02, 2023, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Jinnah Brescia and Kings XI, where a total of 205 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

TRA vs JAB Form Guide

TRA - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

JAB - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

TRA vs JAB Probable Playing XI

TRA Playing XI

No injury updates

Lovepreet Singh-II, Adeel Ahmed-II, Awais Ashiq, Muhammad Arslan-I, Ali Saqib Arshad (c), Usman Arshad-I, Hassan Tahir, Gurpreet Singh-III, Chaudhry Adeel, Sadaqat Ali, and Awais Asghar.

JAB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Bachittar Singh, Naeem Ahmad (wk), Vibhor Yadav, Ahmadullah Safi, Fiaz Ahmed-I, Hamza Saad, Kuldeep Lal, Haseeb Abdul (c), Nasir Mehmood, Mohammad Afzal, and Zahid Ali.

TRA vs JAB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Ahmad

N Ahmad is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Hussain is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

V Yadav

A Awais and V Yadav are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. Z Ali played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Lal

L Singh and K Lal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Saad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Safi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Singh and A Safi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Adeel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TRA vs JAB match captain and vice-captain choices

B Singh

B Singh will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 394 points in the last five matches.

V Yadav

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can have V Yadav as your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 559 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for TRA vs JAB, Match 42

A Safi

V Yadav

K Lal

C Adeel

B Singh

Trentino Aquila vs Janjua Brescia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Trentino Aquila vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Ahmad

Batters: V Yadav, Z Ali

All-rounders: K Lal, L Singh

Bowlers: A Safi, B Singh, N Mehmood, A Saqib, C Adeel, S Ali

Trentino Aquila vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Ahmad

Batter: V Yadav

All-rounders: K Lal, L Singh

Bowlers: A Safi, B Singh, N Mehmood, A Saqib, C Adeel, S Ali, A Asghar

