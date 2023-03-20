JAF vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National Super League Limited Over Tournament, Match 1

The 1st match of the National Super League Limited Over Tournament will see Jaffna (JAF) squaring off against Colombo (COL) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Monday, March 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JAF vs COL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Jaffna has various experienced players who can help them win this tournament.

Jaffna will give it their all to win the match, but Colombo are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JAF vs COL Match Details

The 1st match of the National Super League Limited Over Tournament will be played on March 20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The game is set to take place at 9:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAF vs COL, Match 1

Date and Time: 20th March 2023, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

JAF vs COL Form Guide

JAF - Will be playing their first match

COL - Will be playing their first match

JAF vs COL Probable Playing XI

JAF Playing XI

No injury updates

Sadeera Samarawickrama (c & wk), Kavindu Pathiratne, Janith Liyanage, Lahiru Madushanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Ravindu Suharshana, Nishan Madushka, Navod Paranavithana, Dilum Sudeera, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando

COL Playing XI

No injury updates

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara (c), Lakshitha Manasinghe, Nipun Karunanayake, Kusal Perera, Isitha Wijesundera, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Pradeep, Prabath Jayasuriya

JAF vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mendis

K Mendis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Perera is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Fernando

D Karunaratne and A Fernando are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Fernando played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Shanaka

D De Silva and D Shanaka are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Asalanka is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Pradeep

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Fernando and N Pradeep. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Jayasuriya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JAF vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

D De Silva

D De Silva will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

D Shanaka

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Shanaka as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for JAF vs COL, Match 1

K Mendis

D Shanaka

D De Silva

N Pradeep

A Fernando

Jaffna vs Colombo Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jaffna vs Colombo Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, K Perera, S Samarawickrama

Batters: A Fernando, D Karunaratne

All-rounders: D Shanaka, D De Silva, C Asalanka

Bowlers: N Pradeep, P Jayasuriya, B Fernando

Jaffna vs Colombo Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, K Perera, S Samarawickrama

Batters: A Fernando

All-rounders: D Shanaka, D De Silva

Bowlers: N Pradeep, P Jayasuriya, B Fernando, K Rajitha, P Madushan

