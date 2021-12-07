JK vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 4

Jaffna Kings (JK) will take on Dambulla Giants (DG) in the fourth match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

The Jaffna Kings haven't had a great start to their LPL 2021 campaign. They fell to a 54-run loss against the Galle Gladiators in their tournament opener. On the other hand, the Dambulla Giants started their LPL 2021 journey with a win. They racked up 190 while batting first and successfully defended it against the Kandy Warriors.

JK vs DG Probable Playing 11 today

Jaffna Kings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera (c), Shammu Ashan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jayden Seales, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Wahab Riaz

Dambulla Giants: Philip Salt, Najibullah Zadran, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Sacha De Alwis, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep

Match Details

JK vs DG, LPL 2021, Match 4

Date & Time: December 7th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The track at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently put up big scores at the venue. While there has been some turn available for the spinners, the pacers have found a bit of movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s JK vs DG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Philip Salt blazed away to a 27-ball 64, including four fours and five sixes, in DG’s first game, setting the platform for his team's big total.

Batter

Avishka Fernando has the knack for getting substantial scores at the top of the order. He looked to be in decent touch at the T20 World Cup.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga has been in fabulous form, returning with figures of 2/30 in the first game. He can play the big shots as well.

Ramesh Mendis had a superb game against Kandy Warriors. He scored a 11-ball 22 and picked up three wickets too.

Bowler

Maheesh Theekshana bowled a tight spell against the Galle Gladiators, returning with figures of 4-0-21-1.

Top 5 best players to pick in JK vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team

Ramesh Mendis (DG)

Philip Salt (DG)

Dasun Shanaka (DG)

Wanindu Hasaranga (JK)

Avishka Fernando (JK)

Important stats for JK vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 2 wickets

Philip Salt: 64 runs

Ramesh Mendis: 22 runs & 3 wickets

JK vs DG Dream 11 Prediction (LPL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants - LPL 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Philip Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Upul Tharanga, Sohaib Maqsood, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Imran Tahir, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Philip Salt.

Dream11 Team for Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants - LPL 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Philip Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohaib Maqsood, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Ramesh Mendis. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

Edited by Samya Majumdar