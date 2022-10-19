Match 9 of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will see Jammu & Kashmir Under 19 (JAM-U19) locking horns with Maharashtra Under 19 (MAH-U19) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Thumba on Wednesday, October 19. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the JAM-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Jammu & Kashmir Under 19 will be playing their first match of the tournament after an unsuccessful domestic season. Maharashtra Under 19, on the other hand, have won both of their last two games.

Jammu & Kashmir Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Maharashtra Under 19 have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JAM-U19 vs MAH-U19 Match Details

Match 9 of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will be played on October 19 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Thumba, Kerala. The game is set to take place at 9.00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM-U19 vs MAH-U19, Match 9

Date and Time: October 19, 2022, 9.00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Thumba

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Thumba looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers.

JAM-U19 vs MAH-U19 Form Guide

JAM-U19 - Will be playing their first match

MAH-U19 - W W

JAM-U19 vs MAH-U19 Probable Playing XI

JAM-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Rydham (wk), Arya Thakur, Hatim Riyaz, Akshit Gandral (c), Ishan Bali, Zayd Faisal Agha, Udhay Partap, Moomin Muzaffar, Mousub Mohammad Bhat, Urooj Pervaiz, Aman Singh-I

MAH-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Kiran Chormale (wk), Sachin Dhas, Swaraj Chavan (c), Abhinandan Gaikwad, Yash Boramani, Tilak Jadhav, Razeq Fallah, Abhishek Nishad, Prateek Tiwari, Parthamesh Gawade

JAM-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Uday

S Uday is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Gaikwad is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Dhas

S Dhas and D Patil are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Thakur has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Kulkarni

K Chormale and A Kulkarni are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Boramani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Singh and P Tiwari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. U Pervaiz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JAM-U19 vs MAH-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kulkarni

A Kulkarni is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 117 runs in the last match against Delhi Under 19.

P Tiwari

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make P Tiwari the captain of the grand league teams. He has already taken seven wickets in the last two games.

5 Must-Picks for JAM-U19 vs MAH-U19, Match 9

A Kulkarni

P Tiwari

Y Boramani

K Chormale

A Thakur

Jammu & Kashmir Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jammu & Kashmir Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Uday, A Gaikwad

Batters: A Thakur, D Patil, S Dhas

All-rounders: Y Boramani, U Pratap, A Kulkarni

Bowlers: R Singh, U Pervaiz, P Tiwari

Jammu & Kashmir Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Rydham

Batters: A Thakur, D Patil, S Dhas

All-rounders: Y Boramani, U Pratap, A Kulkarni, K Chormale

Bowlers: R Singh, A Nishad, P Tiwari

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes