JAM v GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 14th, 2021

Jamaica take on Guyana in the seventh match of the Super50 Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Jamaica will look to get back to winning ways after suffering a loss against Trinidad & Tobago. On the other hand, Guyana will aim to continue their winning form and consolidate their position at the top spot.

Both teams are heavily reliant on their middle-order batsmen. The bulk of Guyana’s scoring has been done by Shimron Hetmyer and captain Leon Johnson. For Jamaica, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, and Rovman Powell are the players whose bats have done the talking.

Both teams have decent bowling lineups and will hope they get their best shot on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Jamaica: Rovman Powell ©, Derval Green, Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Javelle Glen, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Romaine Morrison, Paul Palmer, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Aldane Thomas, Oshane Thomas.

Guyana: Leon Johnson ©, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Assad Fudadin, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemal Savory, Romario Shephard, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith.

Prediction Playing XI

Jamaica: Aldane Thomas (wk), Romaine Morrison, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell ©, Paul Palmer, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Dennis Bulli.

Guyana: Assad Fudadin, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson ©, Chris Barnwell, Akshaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble (wk), Romario Shephard, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie.

Match Details

Match: Jamaica vs Guyana, Match 7

Date: 14th February, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

Guyana have played both games in Antigua while this will be Jamaica's first match of the season at this venue.

The sides batting first have scored a minimum of 300 runs, giving the bowlers an easy task to defend a challenging total. We are hoping to see yet another high-scoring first innings when the two sides meet.

Super50 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAM v GUY Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre McCarthy, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Leon Johnson, Aldane Thomas, Chris Barnwell, Gudakesh Motie, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shephard, Nial Smith

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer Vice-captain: Gudakesh Motie

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Assad Fudadin, Romaine Morrison, Leon Johnson, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Gudakesh Motie, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shephard, Nial Smith

Captain: Evin Lewis Vice-captain: Kevin Stoute