JAM vs. BOK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 21st, 2021

The Jamshedpur Jugglers will go up against the Bokaro Blasters in Match No. 10 of Jharkhand T20 League 2021 on July 21 at the JSCA International Cricket Ground in Ranchi.

The two teams are currently occupying the top two positions in the table. The Jugglers are right at the top, and below them are the Blasters.

Both teams started with back-to-back wins and suffered their only defeat in their respective last matches out of the three games played so far.

The contest between the two top teams in the league so far will be nothing but a battle of authority. Both teams have some quality players in their ranks to stun any opponent on a given day.

Having said that, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Jharkhand T20 match between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Bokaro Blasters.

Jaskaran Singh, the 29-year-old bowler, is an old Jharkhand player who has been playing for the state since 2011. Jaskaran has all the credentials to make him one of the most exciting prospects to watch out for in the Jharkhand T20 League 2021.

The left-arm bowler has picked up four wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket-taker for his side.

2. Arvind Kumar

Jugglers’ top-order wicketkeeper-batter is a prominent name on the Jharkhand cricket circuit. In one of the matches, Arvind played a knock of 93 runs against Dumka Daredevils, sealing a victory for his team.

He can hit the ball a fair distance and can demolish the best of bowling attacks.

1. Vishal Singh

Vishal Singh, another big name not only in the Jugglers’ line-up but also in the Jharkhand cricket setup, is the current leading run-scorer in the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. He has amassed 116 runs in just three innings and has also scalped two wickets.

Jamshedpur Jugglers’ fortunes in the tournament rely a lot upon how this all-rounder goes about doing his business.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar