JAM vs BOK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Jharkhand T20, Match 25

The Jamshedpur Jugglers will take on the Bokaro Blasters in the 25th match of Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday.

The Jamshedpur Jugglers have won five out of their eight Jharkhand T20 matches and are currently placed in second spot in the points table. They fell to a 10-wicket loss at the hands of Dhanbad Dynamos in their last game. Bokaro Blasters, on the other hand, have won four out of their eight matches and are currently fourth in the Jharkhand T20 points table. They lost to the Singhbhum Strikers by five wickets in their last match.

JAM vs BOK Probable Playing 11 Today

JAM XI

Rahul Prasad (C), Vivek Kumar, Shresth Sagar (WK), Vishal Singh, Rahil Khan, Atul Surwar, Rajandeep Singh, Kumar Ashtik, Ashish Kumar, Mithun Kumar, Prakash Seet.

BOK XI

Vikash Vishal (C), Prakash Munda, Pappu Singh (WK), Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bharadwaj, Aman Kumar shah, Vikash Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pratik Ranjan, Pratik Kumar, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan.

Match Details

JAM vs BOK, Match 25

Date and Time: 29th July 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium generally favors the bowlers, with the average first innings score at the venue being 112 runs. Chasing should be the preferred option as the last two matches played on this ground have been won by the teams batting second.

Today’s JAM vs BOK Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Pappu Singh: Singh has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Bokaro Blasters in the Jharkhand T20. He has amassed 203 runs at a strike rate of close to 107 in the eight matches he has played this season.

Batsmen

Vikash Vishal: Vishal has been in brilliant form with the bat this season. He has scored 260 runs at a strike rate of 118.72 in eight matches and is also the leading run-scorer for the Bokaro Blasters in the ongoing season.

Vivek Kumar: He has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 115.38 in the seven matches he has played this season. Kumar can prove to be a great utility pick in the upcoming Jharkhand T20 game.

All-rounders

Atul Surwar: Surwar has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season, scoring 76 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 while also scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.60.

Pratik Ranjan: He can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's Jharkhand T20 match. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of just 5.76 in his eight outings and is also the leading wicket-taker for his side.

Bowlers

Ashish Kumar: Kumar is someone who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side. He has scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.65 in eight matches.

Pratik Kumar: He has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of Jharkhand T20 matches. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.53 this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAM vs BOK Dream11 prediction team

Vikash Vishal (BOK) - 412 points

Atul Surwar (JAM) - 360 points

Vishal Singh (JAM) - 350 points

Ashish Kumar (JAM) - 325 points

Pappu Singh (BOK) - 325 points

Important stats for JAM vs BOK Dream11 prediction team

Vikash Vishal: 260 runs in 8 matches; SR - 118.72

Vishal Singh: 187 runs and two wickets in eight matches; SR - 105.65 and ER - 7.37

Ashish Kumar: Eight wickets in eight matches; ER - 5.65

Pratik Ranjan: Seven wickets in eight matches; ER - 5.76

Atul Surwar: 76 runs and seven wickets in eight matches; SR - 133.33 and ER - 6.60

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Prediction Today (Jharkhand T20)

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pappu Singh, Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bharadwaj, Vikash Singh, Atul Surwar, Vishal Singh, Ashish Kumar, Pratik Kumar, Pankaj Yadav.

Captain: Atul Surwar. Vice-captain: Vikash Vishal.

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pappu Singh, Vivek Kumar, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bharadwaj, Vikash Singh, Atul Surwar, Pratik Ranjan, Vishal Singh, Ashish Kumar, Pratik Kumar, Pankaj Yadav.

Captain: Vikash Vishal. Vice-captain: Vishal Singh.

