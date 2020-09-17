JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 18th, 2020

The second fixture of the day in the Jharkhand T20 League will see Jamshedpur Jugglers go up against the Bokaro Blasters.
Jamshedpur Jugglers have lost two games and a row. They will be looking to bounce back with a victory during their third game in the league. The Jugglers lost their first two matches by a small margin. They do have a strong bowling lineup and have managed to keep the opponent within an average score of 140 in both their previous fixtures. The only area of concern for them will be their inexperienced and weak batting lineup.
On the other hand, the Blasters won their first game against the Dhanbad Dynamos but lost their second against Dumka Daredevils in a rain-curtailed five overs-a-side affair. The team is in good form and will be looking to continue the same for the rest of the competition.
Squads to choose from
Jamshedpur Jugglers
Mithun Kumar, Shreshth Sagar, Rahul Prasad, Pappu Singh, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Dwivedi, Rishu Chauhan, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Robin Mondal, Sushant Verma and Ashish Kumar.
Bokaro Blasters
Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.
Predicted Playing XIs
Bokaro Blasters
Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap and Ashish Kumar.
Jamshedpur Jugglers
Shresth Sagar, Pappu Singh, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Atul Singh Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Jaskaran Singh and Sankat Tripathi.
Match Details
Match: Bokaro Blasters vs Jamshedpur Jugglers
Date: 18th September at 9:30 AM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
The average score on this pitch is 150-160 runs. The onus will be on the pacers to pick up a few early wickets as the pitch assists swing. With no turn offered on this track, the spinners will not enjoy bowling at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. It is very likely that rain will interrupt the match.
Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sagar, A Hood, V Kumar, R Singh, K Deobrat, A Kumar, A S Surwar, Y Kumar, J Singh, P Kumar and A Kumar-Jr.
Captain: A S Surwar Vice-Captain: J Singh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sagar, A Hood, V Kumar, V Vishal, K Deobrat, A Kumar, A S Surwar, R Prasad, J Singh, P Yadav-II and A Kumar-Jr.
Captain: A Kumar-Jr Vice-Captain: K Deobrat