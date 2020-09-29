JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 29th, 2020

The final league match of the Jharkhand T20 League will see Bokaro Blasters square up against Jamshedpur Jugglers at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Bokaro Blasters find themselves in the top half of the table, while the Jamshedpur Jugglers have hit rock bottom.

The outcome of the match will not affect Jamshedpur Jugglers’ league standings as they have just four points in nine games. A victory would neither propel them up the table nor can they go below last place. However, a victory here can be a morale boost for the upcoming season.

As for the Bokaro Blasters, a victory against the struggling Jugglers might not just help them to the top spot on the points table, it could also give them the choice of opponent in the semifinals.

Notably, both these sides are coming into this clash after picking up losses in their previous encounters, and they will want to finish their league stage encounters on a high.

Squads to choose from

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Mithun Kumar, Shreshth Sagar, Rahul Prasad, Pappu Singh, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Dwivedi, Rishu Chauhan, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Robin Mondal, Sushant Verma and Ashish Kumar.

Playing XI

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap and Ashish Kumar.

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Shresth Sagar, Pappu Singh, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Atul Singh Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Jaskaran Singh and Sankat Tripathi.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters

Date: 29th September, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

There was a phase in the league when bowlers used to dominate the proceedings, however, in the last few matches, the strip has helped the batsmen to score heavily once they settle in. Lots of fireworks can be expected with weather reports predicting a complete game on Tuesday.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Singh, V Vishal, V Kumar, K Deobrat, A S Surwar, V Singh, A Kumar, P Ranjan, Ashish Kumar-Jr, J Singh, P Kumar

Captain: Ashish Kumar-Jr Vice-captain: A S Surwar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Kushagra, V Vishal, R Khan, K Deobrat, A S Surwar, R Prasad, A Kumar, P Ranjan, Ashish Kumar-Jr, J Singh, Pankaj Yadav II

Captain: V Singh Vice-captain: J Singh